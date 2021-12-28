WuXi Biologics And ImmuneOncia Sign MOU For Development And Manufacturing Of Anti-PD-L1/CD47 Bispecific Antibody
WuXi Biologics, a global company with leading open-access biologics technology platforms, and ImmuneOncia Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage, immuno-oncology company in South Korea, announced that a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed to form a strategic partnership in the development and manufacturing of IOH-001, ImmuneOncia’s therapeutic bispecific antibody targeting PD-L1 and...aithority.com
