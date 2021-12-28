ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

WuXi Biologics And ImmuneOncia Sign MOU For Development And Manufacturing Of Anti-PD-L1/CD47 Bispecific Antibody

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWuXi Biologics, a global company with leading open-access biologics technology platforms, and ImmuneOncia Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage, immuno-oncology company in South Korea, announced that a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed to form a strategic partnership in the development and manufacturing of IOH-001, ImmuneOncia’s therapeutic bispecific antibody targeting PD-L1 and...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Mullen Automotive Inks Strategic Partnership With DSA Systems

Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: MULN) has inked a strategic partnership with DSA Systems, a vehicle system diagnostics, and remote over-the-air OTA technology provider. The financial terms were not disclosed. DSA develops hardware and software solutions for enabling diagnostic processes at all stages of the vehicle life cycle. Mullen and DSA...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Fiscalnote Announces Agreement To Acquire South Korea-Based Alternative Data Solutions And Software Leader Aicel Technologies

Aicel Strengthens FiscalNote’s Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) Offerings, Deepening Expertise in Data Ingestion, Management, and API Development for the Fintech Industry on a Global Scale. FiscalNote, a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS company that delivers legal and regulatory data and insights, announces it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Aicel...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Kontrol Technologies Provides Corporate Update

Achieves Monthly Record Issued Request for Quotations in December 2021. Kontrol Technologies Corp. a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology, provided a corporate update on its operations and strategic initiatives. Request for Quotations. In December 2021, the Company issued a monthly record of approximately...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wuxi Biologics#Pd L1#Cd47#Cmc
aithority.com

AGM Group Announces Delivery Of 1,335 Units Of Crypto Mining Machines To Meten

AGM Group Holdings Inc. an integrated technology company focusing on providing fintech software services and producing high-performance hardware and computing equipment, announced it has delivered 1,335 units of Bitcoin mining machines to Meten Holding Group Ltd. (“Meten”) (NASDAQ: METX). The delivery is part of a strategic partnership between...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Exela Renews And Expands PCH Global Cloud Services For Leading Managed Care Corporation

Exela Technologies, Inc. announced it has expanded an existing relationship with a multinational managed care corporation. Since 2014, Exela has partnered with the enterprise and the relationship continues to grow by expanding PCH Global Cloud services for managing the return mail services for multiple state Medicaid programs. Exela’s relationship of over eight years has an annual contract value of over $7 million and is the foundation for add on services such as claims processing for several state Medicaid programs across the country.
BUSINESS
pharmaceutical-technology.com

BiondVax signs deals to develop nanosized Covid-19 antibodies

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has entered definitive agreements with the Max Planck Society (MPG) and the University Medical Center Göttingen (UMG) in Germany to develop and market novel Covid-19 nanosized antibodies (NanoAbs). These deals are part of a wider partnership, anticipated to be signed in January next year. Under the proposed...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
agnetwest.com

MSOB: Demand for Scientific Data Pushing Biological Product Development

More and more companies are offering some type of biological product as the sector continues to grow. As the industry develops due to increasing interest, the number of products and materials that are available can be overwhelming for growers. Founder and Director of Marrone Bio Innovations, and Founder and CEO of Chestnut Bio Advisors, Pam Marrone said the convergence of big data and smarter farming technologies is helping producers to make more informed decisions when it comes to biologicals. Farmers are beginning to demand more evidence that a biological product can perform the way that it is intended.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
technologynetworks.com

Accelerating Preclinical Biologics Development

Thermo Fisher Scientific recently introduced Quick to ClinicTM solution for early biologic drug development. The solution aims to accelerate preclinical development, enabling biopharma companies to reach Phase I/First-In-Human trials and file for Investigational New Drug (IND) review in as little as 13 months from transfection. To learn more about Quick...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
aithority.com

US Medical Glove Inks Up To 1.3 KT LG Chemicals Deal Ensuring Supply

U.S. Medical Glove Company LLC. (USMGC) reached an agreement to purchase as many as 1.3 kt month of Nitrile from LG Chemicals ensuring essential materials to produce powder-free nitrile examination gloves in the United States. The company will begin offloading within the next week. US Medical Glove Company, the only...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Intel Sells SSD Business And Dalian Facility To SK hynix

Intel Corporation announced it has completed the first closing of the sale of its NAND and SSD business, selling its SSD business (including the transfer of certain NAND SSD-associated intellectual properties (IP) and employees) and the Dalian NAND memory manufacturing facility in China to Seoul-based SK hynix. In exchange, SK hynix will pay Intel US$7 billion in consideration. The deal was announced Oct. 19, 2020.
SAN JOSE, CA
aithority.com

Omnicell Completes Acquisition Of ReCept

Addition of specialty pharmacy management services expands Advanced Services portfolio to support access to and management of complex medications. Expected to be accretive to Omnicell’s non-GAAP EBITDA first quarter of 2023. Omnicell, Inc. a leading provider of medication management solutions and adherence tools for health systems and pharmacies, has...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

First Insight Announces Next-Gen XM Platform Applications Supporting ESG And Sustainability Initiatives

Retail chain catches offensive design before buying, keeping stock out of landfill and avoiding damage to brand. First Insight, Inc., world leader in Next-Gen Experience Management (XM) technology that is transforming how companies make better decisions leading to a sustainable future, today announced significant benefits realized by customers in achieving their environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals. As reports show sustainability (a core ESG component) becoming increasingly important in consumers’ purchase decisions, companies are leveraging the First Insight platform to meet consumer expectations and strengthen their positioning as sustainable brands. By powering sustainable processes and better business decisions, First Insight enables efficient operations that enhance profitability while reducing environmental impact.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Accenture Federal Services Wins $87 Million U.S. Patent And Trademark Office Contract

Accenture Federal Services (AFS), a subsidiary of Accenture, has been awarded a seven-year, $87 million contract by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the federal agency responsible for granting U.S. patents and registering trademarks. Working with the Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO), AFS will support and enhance...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Aventiv Technologies Continues To Expand Executive Team, Welcomes Alex Yeo As Chief Product Officer And General Manager

Responsibilities Include Accelerating Aventiv’s Corporate Transformation and Improving Consumer Experience with Expanded Suite of More Affordable Products and Services. Aventiv Technologies announced that Alex Yeo has joined the organization as its inaugural Chief Product Officer and General Manager. In this role, Yeo will help accelerate the company’s multi-year transformation and oversee all Aventiv product offerings across the company’s various business lines, including Technology, Media & Communications; Payment Services, Monitoring Solutions; and Post-Incarceration Services. His focus is on enhancing the customer and consumer experience through new product innovation; existing product improvement; and improved affordability and accessibility. He is also charged with expanding touch points for listening to incarcerated individuals and their families.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

SENSORO Launches Innovative ESG Solutions Serving Smart City Development

Recently, SENSORO, an IoT and artificial intelligence unicorn company from China, announced the release of a new ESG solution brand named “SENSORO SOLUTION”. The program aims at climate monitoring, ecological protection, livelihood improvement, animal welfare, garbage classification and other applications. Its smart city benchmark case has been built in Yichang, Hubei Province. SENSORO is relying on its independent research and development capabilities in the AIoT field to implement the modern service concept of sustainable development, which contributes to the digital and intelligent development of China’s urban and rural areas.
HEALTH
pymnts

Aumet Acquires Healthcare Supply Chain Startup Platform One

B2B healthcare marketplace Aumet on Sunday (Dec. 26) announced that it’s acquired Egypt-based healthcare supply chain solution offering Platform One, giving the U.S.-based company that serves the Middle East and northern Africa more than 5,000 pharmacies in its portfolio. The acquisition gives Aumet a foothold across Saudi Arabia, United...
BUSINESS
nextbigfuture.com

NuScale Plans $1.9 Billion Merger to Make Small Modular Reactors

NuScale Power plans to merge with Spring Valley Acquisition Corp to create a new “first of its kind” energy company to accelerate the commercialization of NuScale’s small modular reactor (SMR). The new publicly listed company will be named NuScale Power Corporation. NuScale’s proprietary NuScale Power Module is...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Biological Product Manufacturing Market Industry 2021 In-depth Market | Novartis, F.Hoffmann-La Roche, Merck

Market research on most trending report Global “Biological Product Manufacturing” Market 2021 trade analysis Report recently publicized on market.us is that the key document for industries/clients to grasp the present international competitive Biological Product Manufacturing market state of affairs. The Biological Product Manufacturing marketing research outline base year is 2021 and provides marketing research information standing (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2031) and united categorizes the Biological Product Manufacturing report into key trades, country, sort and application. international Biological Product Manufacturing Market 2021 study report includes all major geographic regions and sub-regions within the business and analyzes outcome sales, value, market size and growth potentialities in these areas.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy