WuXi Biologics And ImmuneOncia Sign MOU For Development And Manufacturing Of Anti-PD-L1/CD47 Bispecific Antibody

More and more companies are offering some type of biological product as the sector continues to grow. As the industry develops due to increasing interest, the number of products and materials that are available can be overwhelming for growers. Founder and Director of Marrone Bio Innovations, and Founder and CEO of Chestnut Bio Advisors, Pam Marrone said the convergence of big data and smarter farming technologies is helping producers to make more informed decisions when it comes to biologicals. Farmers are beginning to demand more evidence that a biological product can perform the way that it is intended.

INDUSTRY ・ 9 DAYS AGO