ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Concentrix Closes Acquisition Of PK

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConcentrix Corporation a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) services and technologies, announced that it has closed its recently announced acquisition of PK, and the integration process is underway. This transaction marks Concentrix’ first acquisition since becoming a publicly traded company....

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

Omnicell Completes Acquisition Of ReCept

Addition of specialty pharmacy management services expands Advanced Services portfolio to support access to and management of complex medications. Expected to be accretive to Omnicell’s non-GAAP EBITDA first quarter of 2023. Omnicell, Inc. a leading provider of medication management solutions and adherence tools for health systems and pharmacies, has...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

5WPR Expands Consumer Retail Practice Area

5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces the expansion of their Consumer Retail division after announcing unprecedented growth during 2021. The agency is a leading provider of PR and digital services for consumer companies that are looking to refocus on retail due to the current explosion of consumers’ return to in-store shopping.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

CIO Summit Concludes With Digital Transformation Insights From Joget Customers And Industry Thought Leaders

Joget, Inc., the open source no-code/low-code application platform company for faster and simpler digital transformation and its partner, Mokxa Technologies, concluded an insightful CIO summit at Atlantis, Dubai on December 16, 2021. The MOJO (Mokxa and Joget) CIO co-hosted event gathered attendees from a wide range of industries including computer...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concentrix Corporation#Digital Design#Engineering#Cx Design Development#Ai#Concentrix Ceo#Digital Cx
aithority.com

Kontrol Technologies Provides Corporate Update

Achieves Monthly Record Issued Request for Quotations in December 2021. Kontrol Technologies Corp. a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology, provided a corporate update on its operations and strategic initiatives. Request for Quotations. In December 2021, the Company issued a monthly record of approximately...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Comar Expands Packaging Solutions Portfolio With Omega Packaging Acquisition

Comar, a premier supplier of custom medical devices and assemblies and specialty packaging solutions, announced it has acquired Omega Packaging, a manufacturer of injection and blow molded products serving the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, sports nutrition, and skin care markets. Omega Packaging’s line of child-resistant (CR) closures and precision mold-building capabilities advance Comar’s strategy to serve healthcare customers with end-to-end custom manufacturing capabilities and an expanded product portfolio. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal is backed by Morgan Stanley Capital Partners. Financing for the transaction was led by Golub Capital Credit Opportunities with participation from Brightwood Capital and Everberg Capital.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Exela Renews And Expands PCH Global Cloud Services For Leading Managed Care Corporation

Exela Technologies, Inc. announced it has expanded an existing relationship with a multinational managed care corporation. Since 2014, Exela has partnered with the enterprise and the relationship continues to grow by expanding PCH Global Cloud services for managing the return mail services for multiple state Medicaid programs. Exela’s relationship of over eight years has an annual contract value of over $7 million and is the foundation for add on services such as claims processing for several state Medicaid programs across the country.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Bundy Group Advises MR Systems In A Sale To Inframark

Bundy Group announces that it has advised MR Systems, a leading automation and cybersecurity solutions provider, in a sale to Inframark, an industry leader in the operations, maintenance, and management of water and wastewater facilities. Inframark is a portfolio company of New Mountain Capital, a New York-based private equity group. The transaction was led by Clint Bundy and Stewart Carlin, Managing Directors with Bundy Group.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
aithority.com

Aventiv Technologies Continues To Expand Executive Team, Welcomes Alex Yeo As Chief Product Officer And General Manager

Responsibilities Include Accelerating Aventiv’s Corporate Transformation and Improving Consumer Experience with Expanded Suite of More Affordable Products and Services. Aventiv Technologies announced that Alex Yeo has joined the organization as its inaugural Chief Product Officer and General Manager. In this role, Yeo will help accelerate the company’s multi-year transformation and oversee all Aventiv product offerings across the company’s various business lines, including Technology, Media & Communications; Payment Services, Monitoring Solutions; and Post-Incarceration Services. His focus is on enhancing the customer and consumer experience through new product innovation; existing product improvement; and improved affordability and accessibility. He is also charged with expanding touch points for listening to incarcerated individuals and their families.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Fiscalnote Announces Agreement To Acquire South Korea-Based Alternative Data Solutions And Software Leader Aicel Technologies

Aicel Strengthens FiscalNote’s Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) Offerings, Deepening Expertise in Data Ingestion, Management, and API Development for the Fintech Industry on a Global Scale. FiscalNote, a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS company that delivers legal and regulatory data and insights, announces it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Aicel...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

AI Data Management Solution Vectice Appoints New Executives As Growth Accelerates

Remy Thellier and Cyril Mathé to lead growth and engineering at Vectice to support positive data science impact for enterprises. Vectice, the data science knowledge capturing and sharing solution, announced that the company has hired Remy Thellier as Head of Growth and is promoting Cyril Mathé to Head of Engineering.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

CompoSecure And Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing Of Business Combination

First Day of Trading on Nasdaq Global Market Under Ticker “CMPO” beginning December 28, 2021. CompoSecure Holdings, Inc. a leading provider of premium financial payment cards and an emergent provider of cryptocurrency storage and security solutions, reported the closing of its previously announced business combination with Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. a publicly traded special acquisition company. Roman DBDR shareholders approved the transaction at Roman DBDR’s stockholder meeting held on December 23, 2021, and the transaction was completed on December 27, 2021. The combined company is now called CompoSecure, Inc. and will begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market at market open beginning December 28, 2021, under the ticker symbol “CMPO” for its Class A common stock and “CMPOW” for its publicly traded warrants.
MARKETS
GlobeSt.com

Physicians Realty Trust Closes $750M Landmark Portfolio Acquisition

Physicians Realty Trust has closed on the previously announced purchase of medical office facilities from Landmark Healthcare Facilities for $750 million. The transaction included 14 medical office buildings located in eight states, comprising 1,434,672 square feet. The portfolio is 95% leased and each facility is located on the campus of a hospital or affiliated with a health system.
HEALTH
rew-online.com

CubeSmart closes $1.69B self-storage acquisition

CubeSmart has closed on its $1.69 billion purchase of the Storage West self-storage platform, adding 59 assets to its portfolio in the western markets of Southern California (22), Phoenix (17), Las Vegas (13), and Houston (7). Two of the properties in Southern California are owned by separate joint ventures, of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
commercialintegrator.com

AVI-SPL Closes Acquisition Deal with SKC Communications

AVI-SPL, the Tampa, Fla.-based digital enablement solutions provider, and Shawnee, Kan.-based SKC Communications, provider of AV and UC&C solutions, have announced that they have closed their acquisition agreement. This recent development follows a previous announcement of the acquisition, made earlier this month. The two companies will now merge as one...
SHAWNEE, KS
aithority.com

Widewail Expands Trust Marketing Platform With Video Testimonial Generator

Invite Video™ eliminates pain points of video testimonials with quick and convenient software solution customers can complete from a smartphone. Widewail, the leading customer review and reputation management solution, introduced a new offering in its Widewail Trust Marketing Platform, Invite Video (™). Building on the company’s SMS review generation technology, Invite Video™ empowers marketing teams further by capturing video testimonials.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

UserTesting Ranks #1 in Four G2 Categories, Recognized by Inc. Magazine as a Best-Led Company

Company wins several more 2021 top distinctions for product, leadership, and workplace culture excellence. UserTesting (NYSE: USER), a leader in video-based human insight, today announced it recently won several more coveted awards for its company leadership, workplace culture, and products. Marketing Technology News: Avoma Raises $12m to Automate Meeting Workflows...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy