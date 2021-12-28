Concentrix Closes Acquisition Of PK

First Day of Trading on Nasdaq Global Market Under Ticker “CMPO” beginning December 28, 2021. CompoSecure Holdings, Inc. a leading provider of premium financial payment cards and an emergent provider of cryptocurrency storage and security solutions, reported the closing of its previously announced business combination with Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. a publicly traded special acquisition company. Roman DBDR shareholders approved the transaction at Roman DBDR’s stockholder meeting held on December 23, 2021, and the transaction was completed on December 27, 2021. The combined company is now called CompoSecure, Inc. and will begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market at market open beginning December 28, 2021, under the ticker symbol “CMPO” for its Class A common stock and “CMPOW” for its publicly traded warrants.
Comments / 0