Construction continues on Gravlee neighborhood fire station in Tupelo

TUPELO • After eight months of construction, firefighters serving at Station No. 2 are close to getting their new digs, city officials said Monday.

Construction of the new fire station, which will be located at the corner of Blair Street and Clayton Avenue in the Gravlee neighborhood area, is on schedule for completion around late February or early March, said Communications Director Scott Costello.

“There shouldn’t be any delays,” Costello. said. “They’ve got a lot of the outside work done, so they will be able to work through the weather.”

Firefighters will move in soon after completion.

The old Fire Station No. 2, located on West Main Street near Bishop’s BBQ and Danver’s, was first built in the 1950s and is the oldest fire station currently in operation within the city limits. The building is showing its age.

Former Fire Chief Thomas Walker previously told the Daily Journal that the cost of repairing the building was more than it's worth, although that was just one of the factors in the decision to relocate the station. The intersection at which the current station is located is one of the city's most bustling, making entering and exiting the building a challenge during busy times of day.

After the completion of the new facility, Costello said the city would likely sell the property on which the old Fire Station No. 2 sits.

“It is an old building, and I am guessing that it is going to be (demolished),” he said.

When asked if the property would be sold with the building or without, Costello said that decision is still up in the air.

“That’s not solid yet," he said. "That will have to be evaluated."

Once construction of the new fire station wraps up, it will bring to a close a project that's been a long time in the works. The project stumbled out of the gate, with the council voting to reject the first round of bids because none were within budget and over the benchmark for negotiation.

City officials blamed inflation in lumber prices due to the pandemic for those initial bids being over budget.

The second round of bids also came in slightly over budget, but officials were able to negotiate prices down to within the project's budget, Rud Robison, principal architect for PryroMorrow and the primary architect consulting with the city on the project, told the Daily Journal at the time.

With the negotiation set, the board voted unanimously to award about $1.8 million to Hooker Construction in Thaxton to construct the station.