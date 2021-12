FAIRVIEW, TX – The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an Amber Alert for 14-year-old Hayley Giandoni after she was allegedly abducted from Fairview in Collin County, local officials say. Giandoni was last seen at about 6 p.m. on Saturday in the 100 block of Stonehinge Drive in the town of Fairview, according to Sunday’s amber alert. Specific details about the circumstances of the abduction were not immediately released. No suspect information has been released at this time. Giandoni is described as a 14-year-old white female with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 4…

TEXAS STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO