Movie Review – Titane (2021)

"He's on the move!" Screen Media has revealed the first official trailer for an indie horror film titled Stoker Hills, arriving in theaters and on VOD in January after first premiering last year. The film takes place in the secluded town of Stoker Hills where three college students filming a horror movie find themselves trapped in their own worst nightmare when they are kidnapped by a serial killer. "Their only hope for survival is two detectives who find the camera they left behind in the woods." Another meta concept involving friends making a horror movie and encountering real horror. The film stars David Gridley, Vince Hill-Bedford, Eric Etebari, William Lee Scott, Steffani Brass, Tyler Clark, and Jason Sweat; as well as Danny Nucci, John Beasley and Tony Todd. It looks like there's much more going on than just this serial killer.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO