PITTSBURGH, Pa. — News anchor Tim Rigby is out of the hospital and expects to be back in Johnstown on Wednesday after his second kidney transplant in 16 years. The WJAC-TV personality received the kidney on Thursday from his brother, state Rep. Jim Rigby, R- Ferndale. Jim Rigby was discharged from the hospital and returned home on Friday. Both brothers say they are recovering well and have had no complications from the tandem operations.

JOHNSTOWN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO