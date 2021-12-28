PV and energy storage expected to comprise 62% of US capacity additions 2022-23

On Aug. 18, a revised version of the 5829 law was approved by the Chamber of Deputies of Brazil. The new version of the proposed law was the result of a lengthy negotiation process. It aims to remove some of the grid-access privileges held by distributed-generation (DG) projects in Brazil. DG systems are currently exempt from grid charges when they benefit from Brazil’s current net-billing scheme. The scheme allows DG system owners to offset their energy bills with electricity generated on their rooftops and delivered to the grid. Law 5829 is now awaiting approval by the senate and is set to be published at the end of this year.

