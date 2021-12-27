ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is Golden Ticket Sunday in Kalamazoo?

By Dana Marshall
 4 days ago
K-Wings are celebrating the 50th anniversary of Willy Wonka the sweetest way possible this Sunday. The Sunday game between the Kalamazoo Wings and the Tulsa Oilers at Kalamazoo Wings Event Center is more than just a game. Way more. The K-Wings have sweetened the deal with free...

