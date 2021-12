The tears didn’t come immediately, but, eventually, the emotion overcame Dion Dawkins. The Bills left tackle has had a year of extreme ups and downs. On Dec. 17, he was placed on the Reserve/Covid-19 list after testing positive for coronavirus a second time. His first bout in the summer hospitalized him for four days. He pushed through to play the next 13 weeks, before he had to return to isolating.

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO