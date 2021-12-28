Guernsey County commissioners approve temporary budget for 2022

Guernsey County commissioners on Monday approved a $16.5 million temporary budget for next year.

The 2022 appropriations approved exceed this year's expenditures by $683,805, according to Budget and Fiscal Manager Brenda Mourer.

The shortfall compared to projected revenue for next year could force the county to provide additional funding for the General Fund from an estimated $7.5 million in cash carryover from 2021 to 2022.

"This year, we were projected to dip into the cash reserve in the amount of $1.7 million, but we made it through the year without going to the cash reserve," said Commissioner Dave Wilson.

"This year, we are once again projected to dip into the cash reserve by amount the same amount, but it would be really nice if we are fortunate enough not to have to dip into the cash reserves. Only time will tell."

Commissioners approved the $15.8 million budget for 2021 in February.

Initial reports for 2022 indicated the county could face a $2.1 million shortfall based on budget requests submitted by elected officials and county offices.

"We are in the same ballpark this year as we were last year at this time," said Mourer at a recent budget meeting.

The 2021 budget reflected a 3% increase from the $15.3 million budget in 2020.

Revenue in 2022 is estimated to be $14.8 million

Commissioners said they are amazed how strong sales tax revenue has stayed the past two years during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sales tax revenue accounts for 50% of the county's General Fund revenue.

"We are feeling very good about that," said Wilson.

The revised General Fund budgets for 2022 include:

Commissioners, $373,177; Court of Appeals, $18,700; Municipal Court, $402,494; Maintenance, $691,445; Computer Service, $215,043; Humane Society, $2,175; Agriculture, $246,694; Vital Statistics, $1,200; Health-Crippled Children, $105,417; PA/CSEA, $241,264; Floodplain Administration, $14,595; Historical Society, $1,500; Insurance/Bonds/Liability, $3,087,000; Miscellaneous, $59,600; Contingencies, $690,520; Grand Jury, $7,085; Budget/Finance & Human Resources, $96,247; Auditor, $464,365; Bureau of Inspections, $82,050; Treasurer, $258,445; Prosecuting Attorney, $799,094; Common Pleas Court, $774,418; Common Pleas Probation, $350,561; Juvenile Court-General Division, $810,858; Juvenile Court-Probation, $443,320; Probate Court, $276,559; Clerk of Courts, $349,170; County Coroner, $101,706; Board of Elections, $407,152; Sheriff, $2,478,451; Jail, $1,719,459; Courthouse Security, $62,190; Recorder, $163,897; Veterans Commission, $265,424; Veterans Service, $305,098; and Map Department, $157,478.

The total Temporary Appropriation budget Guernsey County in 2022 is $95,463,962.21.

In other business, commissioners met with Guernsey County Emergency Management Agency Director Amy McCance in executive session to discuss personnel.

No action was taken following the meeting.

Commissioners also approved a service agreement between the Guernsey County Department of Job and Family Services and the sheriff's office for security services.

The contract for $70,370.23 is effective Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2022.

Guernsey County commissioners meet each Monday and Wednesday in the County Administration Building, 627 Wheeling Ave. in downtown Cambridge. Call the office, 740-432-9200, for more information or to be placed on the meeting agenda.

