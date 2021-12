Our Miami Dolphins did what most of the NFL world, including our very own fans, did not believe they could do. They climbed out of the deepest of holes after going only 1 and 7 in their first 8 games fighting all the way back to .500. Now that they have fought and scraped their way back to 7 and 7 it’s time to make a push for the next goal, making the playoffs. I am sure we will say this each week as long as the team continues to win but this is the biggest game for this team in a very long time.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO