ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

How Joe Heyes Went From Facebook Marketplace Flipping to 7-Figure CEO In 4 Years.

By Sponsored Content
Mercury News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article21-year-old entrepreneur Joe Heyes hails from Manchester, England, and has been making a buzz in the industry for almost 4 years since he started. Joe was born into a middle-class family, so he’s no stranger to living a life full of financial struggles. His eyes were opened early to the stress...

www.mercurynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

Have Your Own Social Media Assistant With Post Planner

If there’s anything we’ve learned over the past two years, it’s just how significant branding can be. As many people remain stuck working or schooling from home, a lot of their interactions with friends and family have come through social media channels. Businesses have felt the shift, as well, as they’ve turned to social media campaigns to share their messages and introduce new ones to their clients. When done properly, social media can be an effective tool in both personal and professional realms alike.
INTERNET
MarketWatch

Facebook’s acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp are antitrust targets, but its metaverse mergers may be the victims

Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. is in a prodigious antitrust fight with the Federal Trade Commission, but that may be the least of its problems in 2022. stock has tumbled 8% since early September, highlighting weeks of volatility stemming from a whistleblower’s revelations and lackluster quarterly results. Facebook is also coping with a public-relations disaster, shifting demographics, state attorneys-general lawsuits and federal actions beyond the FTC lawsuit that could cut off its most likely path to Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse ambitions.
BUSINESS
igeeksblog.com

How to recover your Facebook account from iPhone and Mac

Losing access to your Facebook account is not unheard of. It is mighty frustrating when this happens! You will be locked out of your social media circles and lose access to friends. Thankfully, Facebook offers multiple ways to recover your account from iPhone and Mac. Besides, Facebook also recently added...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Facebook Marketplace#Accrington Academy
107.9 LITE FM

Free Furnishing: Facebook Marketplace Finds in the Treasure Valley

It's quite easy and scary how quickly one can break the bank during the holiday season. It's important to save money where you can when buying a home so we decided to help you furnish your home for free. That's right, we did all of the leg work for you and dove into the Facebook Marketplace to find the best "free finds" that can get you started on your way to furnishing your new home! Let's dive in!
BOISE, ID
AOL Corp

Black people use Facebook more than anyone. Now they're leaving.

Brandon Keyes, a 37-year-old Army combat veteran from Detroit, has an on-again, off-again relationship with Facebook. These days, it’s mostly off. Keyes says he got tired of Facebook censoring Black users when they call out racism while permitting hateful speech and memes to spread unchecked. Once his account was...
SOCIETY
Android Police

Google has joined the growing list of companies pulling out of in-person CES 2022

After an all-virtual CES 2021, attending the next one in-person seemed (briefly) possible, but a new, more contagious variant of COVID-19 has started making the global rounds, threatening new lockdowns and just generally screwing everything up. And suddenly, in-person events started looking extra-dangerous again. While CES 2022 is still going to take place from January 5th to January 8th in Las Vegas (as per the CTA, at least for the moment), more and more companies and publications are dialing back or outright canceling their in-person involvement. Google has now joined this growing list.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
Engadget

How a ‘robot lawyer’ could help you get unbanned from social media

Just weeks after Facebook rebranded itself to “Meta,” the longtime owner of @metaverse Instagram suddenly found herself locked out of the account she had run for years. A message told Thea-Mai Baumann she was suspended for impersonation, though she had never pretended to be anyone else. Her account was returned after The New York Times about the ordeal, but the company never offered an explanation for how the mistake was made.
INTERNET
theloadstar.com

2021: the year 'supply chain' went from jargon to meme

There was a time, around 20 years ago, when The Loadstar’s production editor, Dave Badger, used to keep a notebook with the words Management-Speak Bullshit Jargon scrawled on the front cover. Inside were a list of words/phrases collected from various press releases and consultancy reports that he argued were, essentially, meaningless. Near the top of the list in 2000 were the words “supply chain”, a term that few outside our readership were acquainted with… until 2021 came along. Today, supply chain is on everyone’s lips, according to this article in Quartz: “On Twitter, the supply chain has been blamed for: getting nothing done, disappointed children, an excess of camouflage pajama pants, hungry dogs, insomnia and everything. There are frantic reports on TikTok and Reddit of bare grocery store shelves. One TikTokker devoted a 7-part series to explaining the supply chain crisis, nestled in a feed made up of make-up tutorials, cat voiceovers and dating advice.”
ECONOMY
makeuseof.com

New Poll Shows People Don't Trust Big Tech, but Especially Facebook

2021 was a tough year for big tech from a regulatory standpoint. Senior executives were repeatedly summoned by Congress to explain their policies and the alleged role their companies played in violating laws or destabilizing society. Now a joint poll by the Washington Post and the Schar School of Government...
INTERNET
TechCrunch

Social media and dating apps have a serious identity problem

In the beginning, social media and dating apps represented small corners of the internet with just a handful of users. Today, Facebook and Twitter are so big they influence elections, make or break vaccine campaigns, and move markets. Dating apps like Tinder and Bumble are not far behind, with millions...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

How to log out of Facebook remotely from anywhere and on any device

There’s no way around it - you just have to be on social media for your existence to be recognized nowadays. Joking aside, Facebook remains one of the most popular social networks out there, despite all controversies in the past few years. According to Statista, “with roughly 2.89 billion monthly active users as of the second quarter of 2021, Facebook is the biggest social network worldwide.”
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Facebook ‘surveillance-for-hire’ groups: what happened and how to know if your account was affected?

Nearly 50,000 people across 100 countries have had their Facebook and Instagram accounts compromised by seven “surveillance-for-hire” groups.The groups aimed to collect intelligence, manipulate users into revealing information, and compromise their devices, Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, said.“These companies are part of a sprawling industry that provides intrusive software tools and surveillance services indiscriminately to any customer — regardless of who they target or the human rights abuses they might enable”, they wrote.“This industry ‘democratizes’ these threats, making them available to government and non-government groups that otherwise wouldn’t have these capabilities.”What did the groups do?There are three...
INTERNET
thekatynews.com

HOW TO BUILD A MARKETPLACE LIKE AMAZON

According to WebFX, design has a 75 percent impact on customer trust in a website. We advocate creating a bespoke design with a distinct branding concept for this purpose. While market-ready templates save money, they must be adapted to meet the demands of the business while remaining flexible. Furthermore, as the number of e-commerce marketplace platforms overgrows, your competitors’ odds will have a nearly identical design to yours expand considerably. When creating a plan, be sure to include an easy user interface and seamless navigation so that people can locate or do what they need without thinking about it. Responsiveness should be a key consideration if you want to build an online solution. Because mobile devices now account for over 60% of all web traffic, it’s critical to maintain consistency across all screens and operating systems. An online marketplace like Amazon is made up of two modules: one for suppliers and one for customers, each with its own set of features to fulfil the demands of both sides.
CELL PHONES
prweek.com

How the Xbox Series X mini fridge went from a joke to reality

When Microsoft revealed its Xbox Series X video game console in December 2019, fans quickly made memes that played on the fact that the machine resembled a refrigerator. The company leaned into the joke and began offering the Xbox Series X Fridge in October 2021. Strategy. Gamers created memes comparing...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy