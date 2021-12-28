ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leicester forced to abandon due to waterlogging

Leicester’s meeting on Tuesday has been abandoned due to waterlogging.

The fixture, the biggest of the season at the Midlands track, had not even been in doubt overnight.

Shortly after 8am officials called an impromptu 9.45am inspection due to incessant heavy rain throughout the morning and not long after that inspection had taken place the decision was taken.

Clerk of the course Jimmy Stevenson said: “It’s caught us on the hop unfortunately.

“When I arrived at 6am this morning it was fine but it has not stopped raining since and it’s not fit for racing, unfortunately.

“It’s a shame because it’s our biggest fixture of the season and ITV were coming as well.”

