Telefonica agrees to cut about 2,700 jobs in first quarter 2022

By Reuters Staff
 2 days ago

MADRID, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Spanish telecom group Telefonica reached an agreement with its labour unions to cut about 2,700 jobs in early 2022 through voluntary redundancies, the company said on Tuesday.

The job cut plans will cost Telefonica about 1.5 billion euros ($1.70 billion) in 2021 and yield annual savings of more than 230 million euros from 2023 onwards, the company said in a filing to the stock market regulator.

Place
Madrid, Spain
Reuters

Foxconn to restructure management at India iPhone plant

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Apple supplier Foxconn Technology Group on Wednesday said it was restructuring its local management at its Sriperumbudur facility in southern India after it found some issues at its offsite dormitory facilities. The factory in Tamil Nadu has been at the centre of a mass food-poisoning incident which...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

