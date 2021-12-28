ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Warm with a spotty shower today, more rain/storms coming

By Nicole Papay
FOX Carolina
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnsettled weather will be the rule through much of the week with wet weather passing through. Our best chance for heavy rain will come late Wednesday into Thursday. Some sun comes through this morning with temperatures in the...

www.foxcarolina.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

MN WEATHER: Out With The Snow, In With The Bitter Cold

Weather Headlines – Light snow to the north Thursday – Another artic blast for the weekend – Cold New Year’s Day WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page | Snow Emergencies MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Call it a tradeoff. The snow has moved out, and now the cold air is moving in. MSP Airport reported 2.2 inches of snow after Tuesday’s storm, which brings this month’s snow total to 21 inches. That’s the most snow we’ve had in December since 2010, when we topped out at 33.6 inches. That was also the month when snow collapsed the roof of the Metrodome. According to the National Weather Service, this is...
MINNESOTA STATE
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: More spring-like warmth, a few showers and storms on tap

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Unseasonably warm weather continues today with a risk of showers and a few thunderstorms. Increased humidity combined with the unseasonably warm weather will result in the risk of a few showers and thunderstorms across the area today. The activity will not be widespread, but a passing shower or even a thunderstorm or two will be possible at anytime today. Temperatures will remain very warm with afternoon highs once again in the middle to upper 70s.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain
spectrumlocalnews.com

Off and on storm chances to continue into the new year

Since Christmas Day, it has felt more like spring across North Carolina. The unusually warm weather is expected to continue through at least New Year's Day. The near record warmth across the state will fuel more chances for storms over the next several days. Some parts of the state saw...
ENVIRONMENT
KTLA

Winter storm to bring more rain and snow to SoCal

With more than 5 inches of rain in December and counting, Los Angeles will play host to yet another winter storm Wednesday that promises to bring even more moisture to the area through New Year’s Eve. The storm will keep temperatures below average while dropping rain and snow across the Southland. It is slated to […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
WRBL News 3

WEATHER AWARE: Storms continuing Thursday and through the New Year

WEATHER AWARE- The big picture Storms this afternoon will continue to move through portions of our viewing area through the evening. We will catch a little break through the overnight with just showers expected, but those storms will gain their energy back starting early tomorrow morning. THURSDAY- WEATHER AWARE Thursday, storms will have the potential […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Light Snow Showers Wednesday Night, Heavy Snow Expected New Year’s Day

CHICAGO (CBS) — Scattered light snow showers were falling Wednesday night with lows falling to the upper 20s and low 30s. Snowfall amounts will be under one inch for most spots, with isolated locations to the north seeing a bit more. (Credit: CBS 2) It will be mostly cloudy for Thursday with highs in the upper 30s. (Credit: CBS 2) Look for low 40s and mostly cloudy for New Year’s Eve Friday. Scattered areas of light rain, sleet, and flurries will be possible Friday night as we ring in the new year. (Credit: CBS 2) A strong storm system will arrive on Saturday increasing snow...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Thursday Forecast: Mostly cloudy, highs in upper 30s

CHICAGO — Mostly cloudy through Thursday night with highs in the upper 30s and lows in the lower 30s. Mostly cloudy and warmer Friday with highs in the mid-40s. Accumulating snow is likely Saturday with breezy northerly winds and temperatures falling into the upper 20s by late afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
WFMJ.com

Showers will return for Thursday morning, but more rain is on the way for New Year's Day

After another cloudy and somewhat damp morning, Wednesday evening will stay cloudy and dry with temperatures from the low 40s to the upper 30s. Thursday morning will start off with some patchy fog under a cloudy sky and temperatures in the upper 30s. There may be a passing shower or two or maybe even some lingering drizzle through the middle of the morning. Otherwise, Thursday afternoon will stay dry with a high temperature from the low to mid-40s.
ENVIRONMENT
wtvy.com

Showers and storms possible today

SYNOPSIS – Another warm start this morning with temperatures in the upper 60s even some lower 70s showing up. This afternoon we will continue to deal with breezy conditions and rain chances will begin to increase. This will favor a summertime pattern where afternoon storms will pop up with the heating of the day, some could be on the strong to severe side. The same story for tomorrow as well, then we will dry out a little for Friday. After today and tomorrow all eyes turn to the weekend, a strong cold front will move through late Saturday into Sunday and bring with it the chance of severe weather. It is still a few days out and there are a few unknowns in the forecast so keep checking back as we get closer.
ENVIRONMENT
WSMV

Dry today with more storms this weekend

After a stormy Wednesday, we're back to dry conditions this morning and it will be a dry day for Middle Tennessee. Sunshine will return to the area after some clouds this morning. Temperatures remain warm for December in the mid 60s today. Spotty showers return during the day Friday with...
ENVIRONMENT
FOX Carolina

Rain continues today, spotty storms possible

Scattered rain and an isolated storm continues through the end of the week, but another round comes over the weekend. Scattered rain, brief downpours, and a few rumbles of thunder continue this morning. Temperatures start in the 50s and 60s, and reach the low 70s in the afternoon. The day should end drier, with peeks of sun possible just before sunset.
ENVIRONMENT
Atlantic City Press

Weather: Staying warm into 2022, weekend storms to come

Warm and cloudy conditions will round out 2021, with just a few showers Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will climb into the 60s for inland highs New Year’s Day and Sunday. However, a storm system will bring wind, rain and tidal flooding, with a sharp cooldown to come. We’ll start...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy