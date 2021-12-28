Warm with a spotty shower today, more rain/storms coming

SYNOPSIS – Another warm start this morning with temperatures in the upper 60s even some lower 70s showing up. This afternoon we will continue to deal with breezy conditions and rain chances will begin to increase. This will favor a summertime pattern where afternoon storms will pop up with the heating of the day, some could be on the strong to severe side. The same story for tomorrow as well, then we will dry out a little for Friday. After today and tomorrow all eyes turn to the weekend, a strong cold front will move through late Saturday into Sunday and bring with it the chance of severe weather. It is still a few days out and there are a few unknowns in the forecast so keep checking back as we get closer.

