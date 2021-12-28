ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

2022 Outlook – Open source, OpenTelemetry, & emerging tech

By JAXenter Editorial Team
jaxenter.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat does 2022 hold for open source and OpenTelemetry? Which cutting-edge technologies should you be paying attention to in 2022? We asked the experts about their predictions for the coming year. Stay ahead of the curve and learn how to plan strategically in the new year. How will open...

jaxenter.com

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Tuya Smart to Showcase Industry-Leading IoT Tech at CES 2022

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuya Smart (the "Company") (NYSE: TUYA), a leading global IoT development platform service provider, has announced it will be returning to the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show(CES) in Las Vegas from January 5 through 8, 2022. Tuya plans to showcase and launch new cutting-edge IoT products and services at CES as well as discuss new industry initiatives and partnerships that support Tuya's mission of enabling everything to be smart.
ELECTRONICS
etftrends.com

Emerging Markets 2022 Outlook & the Coming IPO Wave

The digitization of the developing world is now reaching an inflection point. The unique innovation born in Silicon Valley has spread, been adapted, and now reached maturity where unicorns from all corners of the developing world are going public. In the upcoming webcast, Emerging Markets 2022 Outlook & The Coming...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Data Infrastructure#Data Management#Open Source#Opentelemetry#Developer Relations#The Uk Government
Network World

Equinix leads consortium that's building fuel cells to power data centers

A partnership of seven organizations, including data center giant Equinix, announced plans to build fuel cells to power data centers. The group of mostly European companies is funded by a European Union clean energy initiative. Along with Equinix, the partners consist of infrastructure giant Vertiv, sustainable data center specialist InfraPrime,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
securityboulevard.com

Finding “Attackable” Open Source Vulnerabilities in JavaScript

Finding attackable open source vulnerabilities in JS applications with an intelligent SCA approach. Open Source Software (OSS) is at the core of today’s information technology. About 80% of companies run their operations on OSS and 96% of applications are built using open source components. Most of today’s commercial products are shipped with some OSS libraries. This also means that securing open source dependencies and fixing open source vulnerabilities became an important part of software security.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
vmware.com

ICYMI: A Recap of 2021 in VMware Open Source Blogs

If 2020 presented a host of unforeseen challenges, 2021 showcased more organizational and individual growth and adaptability than ever before. And in the world of open source, growth and adaptability were consistent themes throughout the year. From project’s making their way into the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) Sandbox to our open source experts dropping knowledge on how to make open source more inclusive, it’s clear that 2021 has brought lots of positive development. Let’s recap the blogs that resonated most within our open source community and provide a peek into the trends shaping open source in the future.
TECHNOLOGY
devops.com

Log4j: Is There Such a Thing as ‘Too Much’ Open Source?

The Log4j vulnerability got me thinking: Is there such a thing as too much open source?. Before anyone immediately fires off a flaming email, rage tweet or scathing blog post, hear me out for a moment. If you know me, you know that I am an open source fanatic. I’ve been asked many times, “Should we use open source software and, if so, how much?” My response was (and still is) that open source software is a massive source of innovation and I can promise you, whether or not you use it, know that your competitors certainly are!
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Technology
vmware.com

A Reflection of the Power of Open Source in Turbulent Times

The world was ill-prepared for COVID-19 — from the early days in 2020 to the waning days of 2021, there’s plenty of evidence to support that statement. From the direct impact of the virus itself (initial testing and diagnosis) to vaccine development and distribution, to the indirect impacts (primarily the shift to work from home), the world and society was challenged again and again and again. And those challenges continue even today and stretch out before us in 2022.
TECHNOLOGY
inforisktoday.com

The Challenge of Open-Source Software Security

The Log4j vulnerability has underscored once again the widespread dependence on open-source software projects and the lurking risks. It has also brought into question whether software projects such as Log4j, which is maintained by volunteers with the Apache Software Foundation, deserve more attention and resources given the deep impacts a security problem can have.
COMPUTERS
opensource.com

Who is the first Executive Director of the Open Source Initiative?

The Open Source Initiative has served as the key steward of open source software since its formation in 1998. In September 2021, the Open Source Initiative board hired Stefano Maffulli as its first Executive Director. I recently interviewed Stefano to learn more about him and his vision for the Open Source Initiative.
TECHNOLOGY
SDTimes.com

SD Times Open-Source Project of the Week: ZenML

ZenML is an extensible open-source MLOps framework designed to create reproducible pipelines. The framework enables data scientists to write their code as automated pipelines from day one. It is built to encourage the iterative and experimental nature of machine learning work, but also to provide a path to an automated,...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
opensource.com

Explore 3D scans with this open source tool

Light detection and ranging, better known as LiDAR, is a method of taking photographs of 3D space using lasers and GPS. That sounds like science fiction—I can think of a few scenes in some movies that probably reimagined this technology without realizing it—but it's a technology that's existed for over 50 years.
SOFTWARE
opensource.com

9 open source alternatives to try in 2022

2021 was another year spent largely online, but that's nothing new for the open source world. The ability to work from anywhere is in our DNA, preceding the pandemic that ushered remote work into the mainstream. Still, all that time in front of screens this year made our community consider...
PERSONAL FINANCE
linuxtoday.com

Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple Messages

Messages is an instant messaging software application. It offers features like conversation pinning, the ability to mention individuals, message searching, and tools to send messages such as Memoji. Messages is proprietary freeware that’s not available for Linux. What are the best free and open source alternatives?
TECHNOLOGY
morningbrew.com

Emerging Tech Brew's year in review

Counting next week’s issue, we’ll have written about 150 newsletters this year, or ~12.5 per month. For this piece, we decided to comb thru ’em all, not because we’re hopelessly nostalgic, but to identify key events and trends from 2021. We’re taking a chronological approach here,...
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Metaverse to Require Big Computing Power Upgrades in 2022

Interest in the concept of the metaverse is heating up as more companies get on board, and Cathy Hackl, CEO of Futures Intelligence Group, a metaverse-focused consultancy, joined Cheddar to talk about trends to watch out for in 2022 and what it will take for it to be more than just a buzzword. Hackl noted that businesses likely will have to consider big technology upgrades in the upcoming year in order to keep up. "We're going to need new levels of computing power to be able to enable shared virtual experiences, both in VR but also in augmented reality," she said.
TECHNOLOGY
The Windows Club

Office document attachments open in Protected View in Outlook

To mitigate the threat of viruses, worms, or malware, and help protect your PC, files from the internet or any other potentially unsafe location are opened in Protected View on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 device. In this post, we provide the solutions to the issue of Office document attachments open in Protected View in Outlook. This problem occurs even though the email was sent to you by another user in your organization via Microsoft Exchange Server.
SOFTWARE
ElectronicsWeekly.com

India moves to establish domestic chip industry

The Indian government has allocated $10 billion in support for inwardly investing chip manufacturers. India expects at least a dozen semiconductor manufacturers to start building fabs in the next 2-3 years. The minister responsible for the investments, Ashwini Vaishnaw, told Bloomberg: “The response has been very good. All the big players are in talks with Indian partners and many want to come directly to set up their units here. Almost all big ones are talking to us.” “In next 2-3 years time frame, we see at least 10-12 semiconductors going into production, we see display fab going into production or may be finalizing completion,” said Vaishnaw, “at least 50-60 designing companies would have started designing the products in the next 2-3 years.”
TECHNOLOGY
investing.com

Tech Sector 2022 Outlook: Slowdown Or Reacceleration?

The tech sector has led the market for much of the past decade, and the pandemic environment only accelerated that trend. 2021, however, put a slight crimp in that pattern. As of market close December 28th, the Nasdaq (23.2%) trailed the S&P 500 Index (29.2%) and was about slightly ahead of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (21.1%) on a total return basis year to date. The Nasdaq will finish comfortably in the double-digits return range, with the year-end rally pushing it over the 20% mark, but that is still a come-down from 45% total return in 2020, more than twice its peer indices. Underneath the surface, the action in the tech sector has been a lot more volatile, as early year speculation in SPACs and newly public companies gave way to selling off “pandemic winners”, as their forward growth looks much foggier.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy