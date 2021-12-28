ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Hardie in contention to start for Plymouth against Portsmouth

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
Ryan Hardie could return to the Plymouth starting line-up for the visit of Portsmouth.

The 12-goal striker was rested for Argyle’s 2-0 win over Cheltenham on Boxing Day.

Hardie scored both goals in the reverse fixture, a 2-2 draw at Fratton Park in September.

Jordon Garrick will be fit despite limping off late on against Cheltenham.

Portsmouth’s Covid-hit players have all returned to training after their Boxing Day clash with Oxford was postponed.

Injured trio Clark Robertson, Ryan Tunnicliffe and Louis Thompson are also back in training and hope to be available in the new year.

Skipper Robertson has been out since September and Tunnicliffe was injured at the end of October.

Thompson has not featured since November due to a hip problem.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Thompson
Person
Ryan Tunnicliffe
Person
Jordon Garrick
Person
Clark Robertson
Person
Ryan Hardie
