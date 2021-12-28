Displaced in Midland over the holidays

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Hurricane Ida forced them from their homes in September. On Christmas Eve, 50 local families were still displaced, living in Montgomery County motels. Their neighbors worked together Friday to give them some hope for the holidays. Dozens of families took the time to embrace the holiday spirit. In the nearly four months since the remnants of Hurricane Ida pummeled this region, some residents are still struggling to get back on their feet. The Cirigliano family is all smiles, but they have endured significant hardship the last few months. “I have moments when it’s hard, but most of the time...

