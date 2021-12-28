Rob Vera's favorite albums of 2021

Earlier this year, UK post-metal band Bossk released their very good new album Migration on Deathwish Inc, which features guest vocals by Cult of Luna's Johannes Persson and Palm Reader's Josh McKeown. With the year coming to a close, we asked Bossk bassist Tom Begley what his favorite albums of 2021 were, and he made us a unique list that steers clear of year-end list season's usual suspects, including a few bands Bossk played with this year (and also including the Bossk album and a single from an upcoming album), and he also gave commentary on each pick. You're bound to discover something new from this list, especially if you like heavy/atmospheric music, and you can read on for what he had to say...

ROCK MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO