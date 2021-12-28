It’s a new year and time for a new you

They Say the Eyes Are the Windows of the Soul: A couple of weeks ago you were at an event you must've known I'd be attending. We hadn't communicated since September. I saw you were trying to make eye contact with me, so I met your eyes. Imagine my surprise when I couldn't help but smile at you with my eyes since we were both masked, that I saw what looked like anger in your eyes boring into me. The same person who once wanted me to look in his eyes when we made love now made dagger eyes at me. I could have looked back more, but some deep instinct made me shield myself from you. I couldn't bear what almost felt like hatred in your eyes after I had bared my soul at my most vulnerable to you. So my soul felt like you should not have access. And before that moment, my heart was so happy seeing you there, with all that energy you always have, like nothing can contain you, and my god when you stretched and I could see your muscles strain against your blazer like you were going to bust out of it. I was melting all over the place ready to forgive you for everything... All I know is, I may be no millionaire, but I have my word, my honesty, fidelity and loyalty, authenticity and integrity. I would never bite the hand that fed me even if you hurt me because of everything thing else you did for me and to do otherwise goes against who I am. I know things change, time changes, tides. But I must have faith. I must follow my heart and dreams. I will be true and follow the course through.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 7 DAYS AGO