ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Career Development & Advice

How to show team members you care 

By BridgeTower Media Newswires
milawyersweekly.com
 2 days ago

“The leaders who get the most out of their people are the leaders who care most about their people.”. The success of any law firm hinges on its people. No successful law firm was ever built on the backs of average team members. If team members know that you truly care...

milawyersweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
womansday.com

50 Touching "Thinking Of You" Quotes to Show You Care

When someone you love is going through a hard time, it's important to show them that you're there for them. This doesn't necessarily mean providing the best advice or crafting the perfect solution to a problem, either. Sometimes writing a card to someone who is going through something hard or dealing with grief can make the biggest difference. It's an easy, personal way to show your friend or family member that no matter what hardships they face, you're there for them. Just knowing that they've been on your mind may be the extra boost of encouragement they need to get through their day.
SOCIETY
parkview.com

A team approach to hospice care

This post was written by Kayla Reish, RN, MSN, hospice clinical supervisor, Parkview Home Health & Hospice. A hospice team enters a person’s life during some of the most challenging and precious days they will ever experience. With a focus on comfort and quality of life, Parkview Hospice provides care to terminally ill individuals and their families during their final days, weeks or months. You may not realize it, but hospice care can happen in a hospital, a nursing facility, or in the comfort of a patient or family’s home. Each setting has its benefits and challenges. And, like the beginning of life, the end of life often brings many sleepless nights and unpredictable days. Fortunately, the hospice team is prepared to deal with these ups and downs. Each team member is an expert in their field and a specialist in end-of-life care. To fully understand the intricacies of this invaluable team and its members, let’s take a closer look at who they are and what they do.
HEALTH SERVICES
thepostnewspaper.net

Congrats to new member Gracious Hearts Home Care

Congrats to new member Gracious Hearts Home Care! At their recent ribbon cutting, CEO Shameka Idusuyi Mba threw a fabulous event with vendors, lots of networking, beautiful custom cookies and charcuterie boxes. Shameka exemplifies the special care and compassion that her company delivers! Companion care, respite care, personal assistance and more. Graciousheartshc.com.
SPY

The Best Gifts for Employees To Show That You Care

One category on your gifting list that may be challenging is those gifts for employees. Especially if you’re a boss, and you want to get a little something to show that you appreciate everyone you work with. It should also be appropriate and not too expensive. Fear not — we’ve got some great options that are perfect for getting for one, five or 50 employees. These are gifts almost anyone can use or appreciate, particularly in a work or office setting, so you don’t have to worry if you don’t know some of the recipients too well. Anything from a travel...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
thekatynews.com

Thinking Of A Career Change? Here Are Some Useful Tips

Having a steady job and income is something most people strive for their entire lives. Working hard to earn enough money to support your lifestyle, family and friends can be extremely rewarding, but it can also be stressful. Finding yourself unhappy with your current career path may leave you feeling lost and without direction. If you’re considering a career change, here are some tips to help you get started.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
chiefexecutive.net

Straight Talk From An Old School HR Pro

While there’s no shortage of advice and ideas floating across LinkedIn, authenticity can often seem in short supply. There’s such an overabundance of personal brand building and happy talk (“Aw, Shucks, Look What I Did!”) that true voices punch through. So I was thrilled, and a bit surprised, honestly, to...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
BoardingArea

Marriott Needed Her Room & Moved All Her Stuff. Her Compensation Was…

Imagine being checked into your hotel for, I don’t know, say a business trip. You’re all unpacked and are a meeting when you notice you have a voice mail message:. “Hi this message is for Haley this is Kathy calling from the courtyard in Salt Lake City by the airport um I am so sorry to bug you we am just had a mess up with the rooms him and we need to get into your room that you had been checked into so we actually am moved your stuff down here to the desk um so when you get back just come down and get a key to a different room um I do apologize there was a little bit of a mixup in with the renovation they needed to get into the room that you had been checked into him if you have any questions or if you know anything just feel free to give us a call back the number is {redacted} once again I do apologize have a great day thanks bye…”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Nashville News Hub

Amazon employee who was denied sick leave dies at work the same day

According to reports, two workers at an US Amazon facility tragically passed away. One of them suffered a fatal stroke shortly after his request to go home was denied. Both died just hours apart on November 28 and 29. Despite the loss, other employees at the warehouse in Alabama were instructed to continue their work like any other day, revealed co-workers while speaking to workers’ rights organization More Perfect Union.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
BlogHer

Kendra Bracken-Ferguson Reflects On Marian Salzman’s Trends for the Future

Globally recognized trendspotter Marian Salzman recently returned to the BlogHer stage to share her highly anticipated predictions for 2022. As part of our supporting editorial, we asked thought leaders from the BlogHer Community to share their perspectives on what’s in store for us in the coming year. Kendra Bracken-Ferguson is a transformative brand builder, connector and launcher. With an entrepreneurial career that spans brand development, strategic planning, operations, investing, board membership and C-suite leadership, she has helped create, build and monetize over 200 influencer-driven brands that have generated more than $100 million in revenue. Marian Salzman joined us live on December 14th for...
ECONOMY
The Independent

‘People called us freak babies’: Former conjoined twin finds new life as influencer

When Gabby Garcia filmed a TikTok video last year, it looked like any other makeup tutorial posted by a 20-something – until she started talking about her twin, Michaela.The girls were born conjoined in California and separated at eight months old, split “at the belly button,” Ms Garcia tells The Independent, leaving the twins with one leg each. Their childhood was miraculous and happy until Michaela tragically passed away at 13 after suffering complications from the initial surgery.“I was a tomboy, and my twin, she was so girlie and so out there and very, very, very outgoing,” Ms Garcia says....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
jacksonvillefreepress.com

“Eye Care” For You

By Savannah Tribune | on December 22, 2021 – December is almost over. As you look back over 2019, reflect not only on what you did to help take care of others, but what you did to take care of yourself. For many of us, we get wrapped up into caring for others (family and friends) so much that we overlook the need to take care of ourselves.
HEALTH
SmartAsset

Best Personal Finance Books for 2021

Many successful people will tell you that they read a book that changed their lives. In this look at several of the best personal finance books of 2021, there may be one or more that could help you change your … Continue reading → The post Best Personal Finance Books for 2021 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
KRTV News

Great Falls gym launches fitness challenge

The Peak Health & Wellness in Great Falls is bringing back an old challenge geared toward motivating Great Falls residents to be healthier. The "Thinner Winner Challenge" is a six-week, team-based weight loss program that is open to everyone. The team that loses the most percentage of body fat over the course of six weeks wins a prize of $1,000 dollars.
GREAT FALLS, MT
Enjoy Orlando

What home rental advice would you give for college students?

Two of my friends and I are looking into renting out a 3 bedroom house, townhouse, or apartment in the UCF area. Our biggest priority is finding the cheapest rent that isn't run down or in a dangerous area. If there's anything else we should know that would be appreciated! "

Comments / 0

Community Policy