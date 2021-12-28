ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines now recommended over Johnson & Johnson

Cover picture for the articleSubmitted by the Washington State Department of Health. The Washington State Department of Health is recommending people 18 and older choose to receive an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) instead of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine. This update follows guidance and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control...

IFLScience

Moderna VS Pfizer: New Study Names The Most Effective COVID-19 Vaccine

In a first of its kind comparative analysis, new research staged a head-to-head between two of COVID-19’s greatest nemeses: Moderna VS Pfizer. Using electronic records from US veterans who received one of these two vaccines, researchers determined who came out on top when it came to preventing COVID-19 and reducing the likelihood of hospitalization or death.
PUBLIC HEALTH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine problems continue

Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J’s) Covid-19 vaccine sales are forecast to consistently decline between 2022 and 2027. The forecast on average decreased by 35% from Q3 2021 to Q4 2021, as shown in Figure 1, and the vaccine is now expected to generate $6.7B in sales between 2021 and 2027. Sales are forecast to decline between 2022 and 2023 and then will remain consistent until 2027, as shown in Figure 2. One of the reasons for this decline is likely an increase in competition from Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine Comirnaty (tozinameran) in lower-/middle-income countries.
INDUSTRY
nbcboston.com

What Are the Side Effects of the Pfizer, Moderna COVID Booster Shots?

With the emergence of the rapidly spreading omicron variant, COVID-19 booster shots are now strongly recommended by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. "Everyone ages 18 and older should get a booster shot ... when they are six months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna series," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in November.
PUBLIC HEALTH
eturbonews.com

COVID-19 Booster: Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Now Backed by WHO

Johnson & Johnson today announced the interim recommendation by the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) for the World Health Organization (WHO) supporting the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine as a booster shot in persons aged 18 years and above. The WHO recommend the booster...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid vaccine: 15-minute wait after Pfizer and Moderna jabs set to be scrapped as rollout accelerated

Those who receive a dose of the Pfizer or Moderna jab are no longer set to wait 15 minutes after being vaccinated, as government officials seek to accelerate the national rollout.The UK's four chief medical officers have recommended that the waiting period typically observed for the mRNA vaccines should be temporarily suspended.“The 15-minute wait after a vaccination with mRNA vaccine will cause more harm than it can avert because it will significantly reduce the number of people who can be vaccinated over a short period of time,” the CMOs said in a statement released on Thursday.Analysis from NHS England...
PHARMACEUTICALS
pharmacytimes.com

J&J Announces Preliminary Results of COVID-19 Booster Shot

Administered 6 months after the 2-dose regimen of BNT162b2, boosting with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine shows a substantial increase in antibody and T-cell responses. Johnson & Johnson (J&J) has announced preliminary results from an independent study, including a subset of participants from the Janssen-sponsored COV2008 study, showing that a booster shot of the J&J COVID-19 vaccine (Ad26.COV2.S), administered 6 months after a 2-dose primary regimen of BNT162b2, increased both antibody and T-cell responses.
INDUSTRY
630 WMAL

Pfizer or Moderna? Head-to-Head Study Shows One Shot Has an Edge

Which coronavirus vaccine is best at beating COVID-19 — Moderna or Pfizer?. New research hands that honor to Moderna: In what is billed as the first head-to-head comparison of the two shots, researchers analyzed the health records of nearly 440,000 U.S. veterans who received one of the two vaccines between early January 2021 and mid-May 2021. All were followed for 24 weeks.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

FDA Approves Another COVID-19 Antiviral Pill, This Time From Merck

The FDA has approved Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) molnupiravir to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults. Molnupiravir is not authorized for use in patients younger than 18 years of age because molnupiravir may affect bone and cartilage growth. The agency approved Pfizer Inc's (NYSE: PFE) Paxlovid for patients aged...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mic

The CDC has put the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in last place

If you are one of the 16 million Americans who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you might want to sit down for this one (preferably at a CVS while you’re waiting to get a booster). According to a recent, very preliminary study, the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine — along with Sinopharm, and Sputnik V (China’s and Russia’s COVID vaccines, respectively) appear to offer very little protection against the Omicron variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
beckershospitalreview.com

Pfizer seeks approval of COVID-19 vaccine in kids 12-15

Pfizer and BioNTech submitted an application to the FDA seeking full approval of their COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12 to 15, the drugmakers said Dec. 16. In their application, the drugmakers cited follow-up data from a phase 3 clinical trial involving 2,228 children, which showed two doses of the vaccine were 100 percent effective against COVID-19. Thirty symptomatic COVID-19 cases occurred during the trial, but all were among the placebo group.
PUBLIC HEALTH
chautauquatoday.com

FDA Approves COVID-19 Treatment Pill by Pfizer

An at-home treatment for COVID-19 that can prevent serious illness was authorized by the FDA on Wednesday. When taken early, Pfizer's pill was 89% effective at reducing the risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19, according to the company, and was effective against the Omicron variant. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla estimated that 1,200 deaths and 6,000 hospitalizations would be prevented for every 100,000 COVID-19 patients who take the pills. The FDA said the pill, Paxlovid, was authorized for the treatment of mild-to-moderate coronavirus disease in anyone 12 years and older who weighs at least about 88 pounds. Patients must test positive and be at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death. The FDA says Paxlovid will be available by prescription only and should be started as soon as possible, ideally within five days of symptom onset.
PUBLIC HEALTH

