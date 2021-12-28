Pfizer, Moderna vaccines now recommended over Johnson & Johnson

An at-home treatment for COVID-19 that can prevent serious illness was authorized by the FDA on Wednesday. When taken early, Pfizer's pill was 89% effective at reducing the risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19, according to the company, and was effective against the Omicron variant. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla estimated that 1,200 deaths and 6,000 hospitalizations would be prevented for every 100,000 COVID-19 patients who take the pills. The FDA said the pill, Paxlovid, was authorized for the treatment of mild-to-moderate coronavirus disease in anyone 12 years and older who weighs at least about 88 pounds. Patients must test positive and be at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death. The FDA says Paxlovid will be available by prescription only and should be started as soon as possible, ideally within five days of symptom onset.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO