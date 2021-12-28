Displaced in Midland over the holidays

When the Mid-Michigan dams broke in May 2020, it launched many into a state of the unknown, including Derrick Patton and his family, who have been trying to get things in order since, including staying in a garage and now in temporary housing. “Things are starting to look up,”...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Salvation Army of Central Maryland raised $485,000 during their ‘Hope Marches On’ campaign amidst a variety of pandemic-related obstacles.
The campaign collects donations to provide social services like meals, clothes, toys, and emergency services to those in need.
“During the Christmas season at The Salvation Army, resources can get stretched. Between meetings, the Red Kettle drive, Angel Tree, and our continuing programs and operations, our staff and volunteers are running in a thousand directions all over Central Maryland,” Major Roger Glick, Commander of The Salvation Army of Central Maryland said.
This year saw many hurdles that threatened donations, including low foot traffic...
SAN MARCOS – The month of January is packed with events in the City of San Marcos, as local businesses, the university, and members of the community get ready for the new year ahead. There are many fun events to attend with your loved ones, including the Farmers Market,...
The Lemon Park Christmas Lights display has long been a seasonal favorite of local citizens and for many with or without ties to Pratt. More than 80 lighted displays are up for walking or drive by viewing from the end of November until throught the first week of January in Pratt’s Lemon Park.
Editor’s note — Each year, an essay contest is held among Fairfield sixth-graders to determine who will serve as royalty at the Leesburg Lions Club’s annual Leesburg Luminaria event. The essays are judged by Fairfield seniors. This year’s winning entries for the king and queen appear below:
Green Pond businessmen and friends Romeo Edwards and Kenneth White sponsored the GP H.O.P.E., Inc. toy drive on Dec. 18 in Green Pond, which prompted dozens of adults and children to stand in line and take part in the event. Romeo Edwards is the founder/CEO of the charitable group and...
Many families are trying to juggle the holiday stress on top of the strain that the contaminated water is causing within military housing, families with young children said they are trying their best to keep this holiday as normal as possible for them.
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Hurricane Ida forced them from their homes in September. On Christmas Eve, 50 local families were still displaced, living in Montgomery County motels. Their neighbors worked together Friday to give them some hope for the holidays. Dozens of families took the time to embrace the...
It's been a difficult few years, but you don't have to look far to see, when it comes to our community in Western Washington, we are more united than divided. At FOX 13, we wanted to spend some time bringing you inspiring stories about local people and nonprofits, making a difference.
The “Bucks” of Sandhills School celebrate a long standing tradition of giving back to the local community with student driven community service projects. In years past students have served meals at Transitions Homeless Center, donated presents to the local children’s hospital, created cards, and carrolled for the residents of the Findlay House, collected canned goods and pantry staples for Harvest Hope food bank, and helped serve and donate to many other local charities and organizations. Most recently Sandhills School students have developed a relationship with the Lexington County Recreation and Aging Commission to provide warm items and pantry goods to senior citizens in the Midlands.
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The holidays will be merrier for many in the Midlands thanks to an annual holiday giving project organized by Richland Two Schools. Each of the district’s five high schools, as well as elementary and middle schools, held student-led and school-wide service projects designed to encourage students to understand needs within the community. Combined, the schools collected 42,000 non-perishable food items, 38,000 meals, $21,000 in monetary donations, thousands of toiletries, books and toys.
R. L. Reppert, Inc. has partnered with Central Elementary School to organize a holiday drive to collect basic necessities and food items for low-income families in the Allentown School District again this year. The holiday season is hard enough on families but these students feel that pressure more than most...
For Kathy Pastein of Midland, a typical day starts at 4:15 a.m. She wakes up early to get to a job that she loves. Pastein, her husband, Stacy, and their daughter, Kerry Pastein, own the Java Stop kiosks that serve coffee to hospital staff and community members at MyMichigan Health Medical Center — Midland.
MSU Extension of Midland County and cooperating parent educators sponsor the Parent’s Corner. Send submissions to Midland County MSU Extension Educator, Lisa Treiber, 220 W. Ellsworth St., Midland, MI 48640. Nature Preschool Enrolling for 2022-23 School Year. Nature Preschool at Chippewa Nature Center, located at 400 S. Badour Rd...
The upcoming holiday season will cause changes to refuse and recycling collection schedules for some city residents over the next two weeks. City of Midland offices and services will be closed on Friday, Dec. 24 and Monday, Dec. 27 for the Christmas holiday. Residents with Friday, Dec. 24 refuse and Friday Week 3 recycling collection should place items at the curb on Thursday, Dec. 23. Residents with Monday, Dec. 27 refuse and Monday Week 4 recycling collection should place items at the curb on Tuesday, Dec. 28.
Palmyra, N.Y. (WHAM) -- Santa Claus made an early trip to Palmyra to help several families in need. Families that were displaced from an apartment fire in Macedon on Monday, were moved to a hotel on Route 21. South Macedon, Macedon Center and Palmyra fire departments were some of the...
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Animal Services is offering an adoption special to help find some furry friends their forever home. This fee will cover the cost of a microchip, spay or neuter services and rabies and booster vaccinations for your new pet. There are a variety of animals available...
An estimated more than 7,000 people were in Geneseo on Saturday, Dec. 11, for the annual Christmas Walk. This year’s theme was “All of the Lights,” and was chosen by the Chamber of Commerce as a theme inspired by this year, 2021, seen as a comeback for many events, businesses and communities after experiencing somewhat a time of “darkness” as a result of the pandemic.
CLYDE — A Clyde knitting club is keeping their community warm. The Knifty Knitters of Clyde, Ohio, has stationed a giving tree at the Clyde Public Library since the end of November with hats, scarves and mittens. Anyone who is in need can choose something to stay warm or...
PORTSMOUTH — For the past 22 years, Shawnee Animal Clinic (SAC) has been bringing holiday joy to the residents of Ayden Healthcare at Rosemount Pavilion. Each year SAC staff receives a list of residents from the nursing home to buy gifts for. The tradition started by the clinic to make sure everyone at the nursing home who doesn’t have a family would receive a gift on Christmas.
Another Christmas is in the books at the Nunn household, and it was different. I never thought I would miss the days of my kids wanting for everything, but this year I certainly did. The kids are now 16, 14, 11 and 5 years old and each of them presented...
