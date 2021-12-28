Displaced in Midland over the holidays

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Salvation Army of Central Maryland raised $485,000 during their ‘Hope Marches On’ campaign amidst a variety of pandemic-related obstacles. The campaign collects donations to provide social services like meals, clothes, toys, and emergency services to those in need. “During the Christmas season at The Salvation Army, resources can get stretched. Between meetings, the Red Kettle drive, Angel Tree, and our continuing programs and operations, our staff and volunteers are running in a thousand directions all over Central Maryland,” Major Roger Glick, Commander of The Salvation Army of Central Maryland said. This year saw many hurdles that threatened donations, including low foot traffic...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 23 HOURS AGO