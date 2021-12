WATAUGA — After decking the halls and decorating trees, Watauga County residents must plan how to dispose of their Christmas trees. For residents of the town of Boone, Justin Stines from the public works department said residents have a good option. Those who participate in the town’s pick-up trash service can leave their trees on the curb, where they will be picked up and delivered to the waste center and put through a wood chipper for reuse. This is located at 336 Landfill Road off U.S. 421 East.

WATAUGA COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO