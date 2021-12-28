ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Madonna has beef with rapper Tory Lanez

KXLY
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMadonna has accused Tory Lanez of ripping off her 1985 hit ‘Into The Groove’. The Queen of Pop is not happy with the 29-year-old rapper’s “illegal” interpolation of her track, seemingly referring to the latter’s recent song ‘Pluto’s Last Comet’ from his LP ‘Alone at...

www.kxly.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shine My Crown

Tory Lanez's Attorney Claims Gunshot Residue Proves Megan Thee Stallion Was Shot By Former BFF, Kelsey Nicole

The attorney for Tory Lanez has issued a statement, where he appears to indicate that Megan Thee Stallion was shot by her former best friend, Kelsey Nicole, and not Lanez. "Today in court it was revealed that an independent witness reported to the LAPD that he observed a fight break out between the two women in the car, just prior to the shooting," the statement to XXL reads. "Megan herself corroborated this account, telling officers shortly after the incident that the argument was between her and the other female passenger in the car."
PUBLIC SAFETY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Tory Lanez Allegedly Apologized for Shooting Megan Thee Stallion on Recorded Jail Call to Her Friend – Report

UPDATE (Dec. 15):. Tory Lanez spoke out against the reports in connection to his preliminary hearing via Twitter on Tuesday (Dec. 14), writing, "NAH … i need someone to REPORT what was REALLY said in court today, 45 minutes of my lawyer stating contradictory evidence that proves my innocence should never come back as one false story forced to the media."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madonna
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Tory Lanez
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Billboard

Tory Lanez Shouted ‘Dance B—h!’ at Megan Thee Stallion Before Shooting Her, Detective Testifies

The trial against Tory Lanez began Tuesday (Dec. 14) with an illuminating preliminary hearing on the events of the night he allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion. According to a report by Rolling Stone, the prosecution laid out its case that the “Lady of Namek” rapper — whose legal name is Daystar Peterson — fired a semiautomatic gun at the fellow hip-hop star’s feet in the early morning of July 12, 2020, with one detective testifying that Lanez shouted “Dance b—h!” before he fired.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapper#Beef#Hitmaker#Canadian#Wap
thesource.com

LeBron James Shows Some Instagram Love to Tory Lanez’s New Album

Tory Lanez has been receiving a lot of great reviews since the release of his 80’s style album Alone at Prom. Singles such as ‘Lady of Namek’ and ’87 Stingray’ created hype and anticipation for the album and shows how much of a versatile musician Tory Lanez is. The new album even caught the attention of NBA star LeBron James.
MUSIC
BET

Rapper Wiz Khalifa Says It’s Time For Artists To Stop Beefing

Rapper Wiz Khalifa is hoping a newfound peace in the music industry can start following the recent violent deaths of rappers Drakeo the Ruler and Young Dolph. Heading to Twitter on Sunday (Dec. 19) the “Young, Wild & Free” artist urged fellow entertainers to start treating one another better as we head into the new year. Let’s “try some sh*t next year. Minding our own business,” he wrote in his post.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Madonna ‘Tired of Being Taken Advantage Of’ After Claiming Tory Lanez Ripped Off Her Song

Madonna appears ready to go after Tory Lanez after alleging the Canadian artist’s new song “Pluto’s Last Comet” rips off her 1985 single, “Into the Groove.” In a statement shared with Rolling Stone via a representative, Madonna says, “I am tired of being taken advantage of and I mean business.”  “Pluto’s Last Comet” appears on Lanez’s new Eighties-inspired album, Alone at Prom, and the song’s lead synth riff does bare a resemblance to the one in Madonna’s “Into the Groove.” Madonna first raised the issue in — of all places — the comments section on one of Lanez’s Instagram posts, writing last...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
My Magic GR

Tory Lanez’s Lawyer Lays Out Defense Against Megan Thee Stallion

Following Tory Lanez's appearance in court this week for his preliminary hearing in his case for the shooting involving Megan Thee Stallion last summer, Tory's attorney is sharing details being used in his defense. A rep for the Toronto rapper-crooner, born Daystar Peterson, shared a statement from his attorney, Shawn...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Madonna asks Tory Lanez to contact her about ‘illegal’ use of song

Madonna has left a comment on Tory Lanez’s Instagram post accusing him of the “illegal” use of one of her songs, it has emerged. The pop artist wrote beneath one of Lanez’s recent posts suggesting that she’d attempted to contact the rapper privately about the matter, but had been reduced to posting about it in public. “Read your messages for illegal usage of my song ‘Get into the Groove’!” she wrote from her verified Instagram account. She appeared to be referring to Lanez’s song “Pluto’s Last Comment”, which seems to interpolate Madonna’s 1985 hit that originally featured in the...
CELEBRITIES
rapradar.com

Video: Tory Lanez “Enchanting Waterfall”

Tory Lanez brings the thrills as Ashton Rain in the latest music video off his ’80s-inspired album, Alone At Prom. Inspired by Michael Jackson’s icon “Thriller” video, the retro clip follows Ashton on a night out with his high school sweetheart, Diandra Edwards. Despite him morphing into a wolf, the couple continue fun-filled date before she too transforms into a wolf.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Madonna Comments On Tory Lanez’s Alleged Illegal Use Of “Into The Groove” On “Pluto’s Last Comet”

Notorious Queen of Pop, Madonna, has once again taken time to call out another artist for their behavior. This time, she calls out Tory Lanez, the rapper most known for shooting Meg The Stallion in the foot, on his latest release “Pluto’s Last Comet” for sampling her own hit “Into the Groove” without any credit. Madonna took the liberty of calling him out on social media through commenting on one of his recent posts on Instagram, which is oddly out of character since she has repeatedly called out other celebrities in their own dedicated posts directly addressed to them. “Read your messages for illegal usage of my song get into the groove!” is what she commented on his posts. Lanez has yet to comment on the accusation. While Into the Groove was released in 1984 and all its 80’s upbeat magic, Lanez’s song sounds similar to the former on the first second and more apparent as the vocals begin. Listen to the two songs below.
MUSIC
rapradar.com

Video: SpotemGottem Ft. Tory Lanez “No Strings Attached”

SpotemGottem’s flossing in his Back From The Dead album’s new video featuring Tory Lanez. Shot by Rook Director, SpotemGottem and Swavey detail their savagery lifestyle inside a jewelry store where they flaunt a bevy of ice. Bling bling.
MUSIC
Popculture

Madonna Going After Rapper for Allegedly Ripping off Her Music

Madonna claimed rapper Tory Lanez is using one of her songs illegally without her permission. She took to Lanez's Instagram page to publicly accuse him, leading Madonna fans to bombard his Instagram page and demand he gives the "Material Girl" singer her due. Lanez has not commented on the allegation.
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy