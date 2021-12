A small plane crashes in Alcoa. The Alcoa Police Department called to the site near the new Amazon site on South Singleton Station Road this (Thursday) morning and found a single-engine plane had crashed. The Alcoa fire department is on the scene and says an ambulance is on the scene, two people have been taken to the hospital. South Singleton Station Road is closed at this time and drivers are asked to avoid the area. The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. This is a developing story, we will keep you updated.

ALCOA, TN ・ 13 DAYS AGO