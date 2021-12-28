Wake Up Weather: Tuesday, December 28: Gusty winds means Elevated Fire Conditions this afternoon. WSW winds will increase to 10-15 G25mph this afternoon
Wake Up Weather: Tuesday, December 28: Gusty winds means elevated fire conditions this afternoon. WSW winds will increase to 10-15 G25mph this afternoon and with very dry conditions we will have Elevated Fire Conditions across the Big country and Heartland. Highs this afternoon will be around 74-76 degrees.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
