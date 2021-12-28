Wake Up Weather: Tuesday, December 28: Gusty winds means Elevated Fire Conditions this afternoon. WSW winds will increase to 10-15 G25mph this afternoon

Dangerous wind chills are expected over the next few days!. A wind chill warning remains in effect for the Devils Lake Basin and north until Thursday afternoon for wind chills dropping close to -50. At the same time, central and southern North Dakota and east into Minnesota have been placed into a wind chill advisory until noon Thursday for windchill's -25 to -40. It is likely to see wind chill advisories and warnings be extended or reissued into the weekend as temperatures take another dip.

