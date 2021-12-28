ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Daily Herald football contest

huntingdondailynews.com
 2 days ago

Brian Beckwith of Tyrone is this week’s Daily Herald football...

www.huntingdondailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Panthers release quarterback after less than two months with team

Just a day after activating him from the COVID-19 list, Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Barkley was released by the team on Wednesday, per Darin Gantt. Barkley was placed on the list Dec. 17. The 31-year-old former USC signal caller has yet to see the field since coming to Charlotte in November. In his NFL career, Barkley has played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers (practice squad), Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans (practice squad).
NFL
The Spun

There Are 5 Bowl Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

College football fans are in for a treat this Tuesday. There are five marquee matchups on today’s schedule, and the action starts as early as noon ET. Auburn and Houston will kick off the action in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl. The Tigers are the odds-on favorites, but the Cougars shouldn’t be overlooked. There’s a reason they finished the regular season with an 11-2 record.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Alabama Football: Penalty on Cincinnati for pre-game call

Alabama Football and the Cincinnati Bearcats program are a world apart in terms of post-season experience. Another example showing that, occurred on Monday. A short prelude is needed. Cincinnati plays in the colors black and red. As the home team in the Cotton Bowl, Alabama chose its crimson jerseys with white pants. The Bearcats then selected a white jersey with black pants.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Daily Herald#Steelers Chiefs#Logan Valley Oil
The Big Lead

5 NFL Coaches Most Likely to Be Fired After This Season

The NFL season is rapidly drawing to a close, which means some teams are gearing up for the postseason, while others are shifting their focus to the offseason. It also means we're just a few weeks away from some head coaches getting fired. The Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Steelers Rumors: 'Some' in NFL Think Ben Roethlisberger 'Is Finished,' Not a Threat

Some within the NFL reportedly feel Ben Roethlisberger is "finished" as a difference-maker at the quarterback position. Mike Sando of The Athletic spoke to people around the league and found differing opinions of the future Hall of Famer, with some believing Roethlisberger is no longer capable of running an elite offense and others thinking he's been hampered by a bad scheme.
NFL
WSYX ABC6

4 Ohio State Buckeyes opting out of the Rose Bowl

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day said Monday four players are opting out of the Rose Bowl. Wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, defensive tackle Haskell Garrett and offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere will not play in the Rose Bowl, the team announced Monday.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Kellen Moore responds to rumors of head coaching interest

As the NFL gears up for the postseason, teams that are in no position to make a Super Bowl run might start to ponder who their next head coach will be. And with the Dallas Cowboys being one of the best teams in the NFL, it would come as no surprise if one or more of their coordinators saw a promotion in the offseason with another team.
NFL
12up

Mississippi State fans are furious with Mike Leach

Talk about a complete and total shocker. On Tuesday night, Texas Tech and Mississppi State faced off in a bowl showdown, with the Bulldogs as major favorites. Mike Leach against his old school? Oh, the drama. Well, things were made worse here for Leach, as Texas Tech went on to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Latest Jon Gruden News

In November, former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden filed a lawsuit against the NFL and league commissioner Roger Goodell in Nevada state court. His legal team believe he was “forced to resign” from his role with the Raiders. “When their initial salvo did not result in Gruden’s firing...
NFL
FanSided

Michigan football fans won’t like the latest rumors ahead of Orange Bowl

Michigan football is heading into the Orange Bowl with high hopes for the College Football Playoff but they could be missing a key defensive starter. What Jim Harbaugh has accomplished with the Michigan football team this season has been truly remarkable, particularly when it comes to overcoming the hurdles that had consistently tripped up the Wolverines for years. For their efforts, they’re now preparing to face off with Georgia in the Orange Bowl for a College Football Playoff semifinal.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

NFL Announces Two Week 17 Schedule Changes

The NFL has made some tweaks to the Week 17 schedule. On Monday, the league announced that two games were shifted for the upcoming week. The Ravens-Rams and Panthers-Saints contests will kick off at different times than originally scheduled. Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Ravens at Rams moved to the 1 p.m. ET window.
NFL
FanSided

Lions could potentially make shocking QB decision for 2022

Most fans expected the Detroit Lions to draft a quarterback this offseason but head coach Dan Campbell might have other plans. Last offseason, the Detroit Lions traded Matthew Stafford to the Rams for Jared Goff and two first-round picks. The main commodity of the trade for Detroit was the draft capital that will be used to rebuild a (possibly intentionally) depleted roster.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Cowboys Coaching News

Now that the Urban Meyer experiment in Jacksonville has come to an end, the Jaguars are on the hunt for their next head coach. According to recent interview requests, it appears Shad Kahn and the struggling organization are looking to explore the coordinator-to-head-coach pipeline. The Jaguars have reportedly requested permission...
NFL
FanSided

What Miami football loses withdrawing from Sun Bowl

The Miami football team announced on Sunday they were withdrawing from the Sun Bowl. Miami had to withdraw due to Covid protocols. The Hurricanes are the fifth team this bowl season to withdraw from their game due to Covid. Coaches, players and the Miami football program all lose out withdrawing from the Sun Bowl.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Seahawks Have Made A Decision On Adrian Peterson

In early December, the Seattle Seahawks signed Adrian Peterson with the hope that he’d give their running game a boost. Unfortunately, he suffered a back injury in his first game with the team. The Seahawks thought Peterson would be able to return at some point this regular season. However,...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy