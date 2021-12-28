ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Our courts are at risk of losing their legitimacy | Column

By Michael McAuliffe
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gL5XB_0dXJdRVQ00
A view of the U.S. Supreme Court at dusk. [ DREW ANGERER | Getty Images North America ]

As the year closes, American leaders wrestle each other in unrelenting contests for power submerged in ideology, demagoguery and self-interest. No one side can win in any lasting sense in a republic, but that doesn’t stop the combatants from fighting to the death –– aiming for the demise of ideas and at times, it seems, of actual people. Our era in America is as histrionic as any Marvel film, but no guarantee exists that good eventually prevails.

In a rule of law nation, issues –– minor or major –– that arise from these battles often end up in the courts for ultimate resolution. The courts can play a critical stabilizing role as the country moves in fits and starts along the timeline of history. Courts replace violence. That function, however, depends on the court’s credibility as a true referee and arbiter, not an ordinary soldier on the field.

This year has been a study in contrasts for the courts — much to be confident in, but too many judicial acts beneath their legal veneers appear to be political in nature. First, what was inspiring.

The trial judges in the criminal cases involving the deaths of Daunte Wright, Ahmaud Arbery, and George Floyd –– all receiving intense national coverage and scrutiny –– provided examples of calm judicial guidance throughout the proceedings. These judges acted with professional diligence so that all parties had a fair hearing in what were highly charged matters. The resulting verdicts should be viewed as credible, regardless of whether they are considered correct by all.

The exception in the criminal trial courts might be the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Wisconsin. In that case, the presiding judge repeatedly and publicly ruminated about the media coverage of his rulings and behavior. The judge, while very experienced, seemed notably unaware that he was himself being judged by a nation that needed the focus to remain on the the sensitive issues being decided by the jury.

On the civil side, trial courts overwhelmingly responded with transparency and timeliness to the onslaught of lawsuits filed contesting the presidential election. Over 60 suits in state and federal courts requested relief ranging from rejecting particular ballots to declaring losers to be winners based on specious claims of fraud. Importantly, one can make the statement that there was no widespread election fraud with extra confidence because of the actions of trial court judges who, on the record, allowed the parties to present evidence they had (or didn’t have) based on objective law and rendered their decisions in public.

Unfortunately, the most troubling portrait of the judiciary over the past year comes from the U.S. Supreme Court, our highest court. During oral argument in the challenge to the Mississippi law outlawing abortions after fifteen weeks, the justices appeared to engage in a culture war in microcosm. A lay observer could well think the legal issues were a mere proxy by which the justices served up what was expected of them by their constituencies, whether that might be senators who conferred the position, a president who made the nomination, an advocacy group, or some other source of support. The debate didn’t appear to be about deference for long-standing precedent articulating a constitutional right. Further, the court’s energetic use of the “shadow docket” (which does not employ the usual process of filings, advocacy, and opinions) in cases including the litigation over the Texas statute that arms private litigants with the ability to punish abortion providers and those seeking abortions undermines any eventual decision the court issues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yvshT_0dXJdRVQ00

Spend your days with Hayes

Subscribe to our free Stephinitely newsletter

Columnist Stephanie Hayes will share thoughts, feelings and funny business with you every Monday.

You’re all signed up!

Want more of our free, weekly newsletters in your inbox? Let’s get started.

Courts are at ongoing risk of devolving into factionalized forums that serve the loudest advocates with the most resources, or the judge’s own personal views. The current political and cultural fights are testing the justice system’s role as the best and most legitimate forum for resolving disputes (aside from free and fair elections). The courts first must provide due process to all parties who enter the halls of justice while not allowing abuses of the system to stall progress or preclude finality (election results). All else flows from that fundamental principle.

The upcoming year may answer the question whether we are a democracy in terminal decline. The courts will play a decisive role in that determination.

Michael McAuliffe is a former federal prosecutor serving both as a civil rights prosecutor at the Department of Justice and as a supervisory assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District of Florida. He also served as the elected state attorney for Palm Beach County, Florida. Currently, he is an adjunct professor at William & Mary’s Law School and a senior lecturing fellow at Duke University’s School of Law. His novel No Truth Left To Tell was published in March 2020.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Why this conservative veteran quit the Republican Party | Column

I used to describe myself as a life-long conservative Republican. I do so no longer. In fact, I became a far more independent political thinker during the thankfully shortened reign of Donald J. Trump. Tragically, my former party is today led by those who favor pale skin over people of color, and those who prefer Christianity over other religious choices, or none. Any number of individual Republicans may not be racist, but the party’s policies undoubtedly are. Any number of Republicans may not be hard-core Christian evangelicals, but the party prostrates itself before their altar.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

The Supreme Court must uphold Biden’s vaccine mandates — and fast

Lawrence O. Gostin, a professor at Georgetown University and director of the World Health Organization Collaborating Center on National and Global Health Law, is author of “Global Health Security: A Blueprint for the Future.” Jeffrey E. Harris is emeritus professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and practicing physician at Eisner Health, a community health center in Los Angeles. Dorit Rubinstein Reiss is a law professor at University of California, Hastings College of the Law.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Florida State
bloomberglaw.com

High Court Vaccine Mandate Case Puts Agency Power to the Test (1)

The power of a federal health agency to make critical decisions could hang on whether the U.S. Supreme Court allows the Biden administration to enforce its vaccine mandate for health-care workers while lawsuits unfold. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ Covid-19 vaccine mandate is the first time the agency...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

The most dangerous conservative judges aren’t on the Supreme Court

The Republican-appointed judges serving on state courts and lower-level federal courts don’t get nearly as much attention as those on the U.S. Supreme Court. But those judges are some of the most important — and, unfortunately, most dangerous — figures in American politics. Limiting the radicalism of the current Republican Party will be difficult with a judiciary packed with GOP partisans writing Trumpism into law.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Court#Trial Courts#Court System#Court Case#American
The Atlantic

The Supreme Court Is Playing Constitutional Calvinball

Gavin Newsom wants to believe that what’s good for Texas is good for California. Shortly after the conservative majority on the Supreme Court allowed a narrow challenge to Texas’s anti-abortion law to go forward while the law remains in force, the Golden State governor vowed that he would pursue passage of gun restrictions modeled on the Texas law’s unusual structure.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Why the Latest Supreme Court Ruling Is a Disaster for Abortion Rights

Some people may be describing Friday’s Supreme Court decision as a win for the abortion clinics, but don’t be fooled. The decision is a disaster for abortion patients, abortion rights, and constitutional rights more generally. The Court’s five most conservative Justices have paved the way not only for the end of Roe v. Wade, but for states to copy S.B. 8 to insulate denials of all constitutional rights from federal court review. There are no two ways about this: It’s a horrendous decision. The short background here is that S.B. 8 is the Texas law that prohibits abortions after six weeks...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

Supreme Court case places Sixth Amendment in peril

With many Americans focused on headline-grabbing U.S. Supreme Court cases, it would be easy to miss a critically important case that has flown under the radar: Shinn v. Jones and Ramirez. Despite the consolidated case’s low-profile, it has the potential to fundamentally reshape the criminal justice system in a manner that should offend conservatives’ core sensibilities — that of protecting life, liberty, and unalienable rights.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Axios

Trump accuses Jan. 6 panel of "seeking evidence of criminal activity"

Former President Trump's legal team on Wednesday accused the House committee investigating the Capitol riot of seeking to uncover evidence that would support a criminal referral against him. Why it matters: The brief asked the Supreme Court to consider committee chair Bennie Thompson's (D-Miss.) interview with the Washington Post as...
POTUS
Washington Post

Trump asks Supreme Court to consider Jan. 6 chairman’s interview with Washington Post in bid to block records

Lawyers for former president Donald Trump told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that a Washington Post interview with the chairman of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol shows the committee is trying to establish a criminal complaint against Trump, something the lawyers say is beyond the committee’s authority.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The US Sun

Kamala Harris slammed ‘for lying after proposing $2,000 stimulus checks for every month of Covid as bills still due’

KAMALA Harris has been slammed for a post she made prior to being elected vice president, promising "$2,000 monthly payments" that never materialized. In the tweet from May 2020, Harris wrote, "I’m proposing $2,000 monthly payments throughout the pandemic and for 3 months after because rent and bills are still due during this crisis and people are going hungry."
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Rand Paul mocked for saying Democrats stealing elections using completely legal methods

Kentucky senator Rand Paul was mocked on social media after he accused Democrats of “stealing elections” legally by convincing potential voters to support them.Sharing an article from The American Conservative on how “Mark Zuckerberg’s millions and the Centre for Technology and Civic Life turned Wisconsin blue in 2020,” Mr Paul wrote: “How to steal an election.”He then cited a paragraph from the report that suggested that Democrats planned to seed “an area heavy with potential Democratic votes with as many absentee ballots as possible, targeting and convincing potential voters to complete them in a legally valid way, and then...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Termination of unvaccinated health care workers backfires as Biden pledges help amid COVID surge

President Biden is deploying military doctors and health care workers to bolster hospitals amid the spike in omicron variant cases. But in the last few months, thousands of health care workers across the nation have been terminated over refusing to comply with vaccine mandates, leaving health care providers in the lurch with staffing shortages while bracing for more patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Donald Trump silent on Ghislaine Maxwell guilty verdict after previous comments wishing her ‘well’

Donald Trump’s multiple comments sending Ghislaine Maxwell kind wishes after her arrest last year have been bubbling back up on social media, after a New York federal court jury found the British socialite guilty on Wednesday of five charges related to sex trafficking. But so far, the former president has been silent now that a conviction has been handed down.Last year, after her arrest in rural New Hampshire, the then-president had warm words for Maxwell, a fellow member of the New York and Florida social scene in the late ‘90s and early 2000s, a period during which Maxwell and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
HuffingtonPost

Rand Paul Inadvertently Tells The Truth About Republican Voter Fraud Claims

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, one of the Republican Party’s staunchest devotees to the lie that the 2020 election was “stolen” from former President Donald Trump, continued to spread such claims this week — and in the process delivered one of the more honest statements about voter fraud and stolen elections any Republican lawmaker has made this year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
marijuanamoment.net

New Marijuana Laws Take Effect Across The U.S. With The New Year

As 2021 comes to a close, a number of states and cities across the country are set to implement new marijuana policy changes that take effect on January 1. From the launch of retail cannabis sales in Montana to whole-flower medical marijuana becoming available in Louisiana, there are a variety of new policies that advocates, businesses and lawmakers will see go into effect starting on Saturday.
POLITICS
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
52K+
Followers
17K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy