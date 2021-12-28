ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Let’s Talk Food: Getting ready for the New Year

Hawaii Tribune-Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s hard to believe that the year is coming to...

www.hawaiitribune-herald.com

pahomepage.com

Let's Talk: COVID Disagreements

Family gatherings and Christmas parties are underway, but what if people are not on the same page when it comes to masks and vaccinations? That's an added stress and it wasn't hard to get people to talk about it for a new "let's talk" segment.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Plainview Daily Herald

Get your house ready to bring in the New Year with these essential decorations

New Year’s Eve is nearly here, and it’s time to get ready for the big night. One of the best party nights of the year, this is when friends and family get together to say goodbye to 2021 and bring in 2022. But you don’t want to have the same boring decorations that everyone else has – so bring in the New Year with these awesome items without breaking the bank.
SHOPPING
The Monroe News

Let's talk leftovers

With the hustle and bustle of the holidays in mind, let’s talk leftover meals - and let me change your mind if you do not eat them. Many people do not enjoy a leftover meal, but if you ask a chef or home cook, they can and will invent a recipe to create a fabulous meal with next to nothing available in their refrigerators and pantries. Since most leftovers are good for up to four days, one can be creative and inventive and make a new meal.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
sixtyandme.com

Let’s Start the New Year with Purpose

After the challenges of the past two years, most of us are looking forward to the hope that comes with a New Year. For many people, that means making a list of new year’s resolutions or a “resolve” to replace bad habits like regularly eating junk food with a healthy diet and regular exercise.
LIFESTYLE
oxygenmag.com

41 Party-Ready Clean Recipes for New Year’s Eve

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Celebrating New Year’s Eve at home doesn’t mean you have to sit on your couch and watch others ring in January 1 around the world on TV. Throw your own celebration, whether it’s just you and a friend or your entire family! We’ll help you handle the cooking – we’ve rounded up our best New Year’s recipes, all of which are made for hosting parties of every size.
RECIPES
popville.com

Let’s Talk Today’s Testing

Mariam asked yesterday: “What’s the story with the new covid testing site set up at the old Cafe Romeo’s in Glover Park?”. Glover Park replied yesterday afternoon: “Less than 10 people in line. Jackpot!!!”. Update 10:11am Today (Wed.) “Just passed that new Glover Park testing popup–they’re...
WASHINGTON, DC
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Craig Daily Press

Let’s Get Together!

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far, away, getting together was as natural as breathing in the cool, crisp Colorado morning air. Getting together has taken on a whole new meaning in our communities and homes now that the grip of COVID has wrapped its fingers around just about every part of our lives. From businesses to ballrooms; the people we once thought it was natural to want to be around can suddenly turn into something we would never have recognized just a few years ago.
CELEBRATIONS
Portland Tribune

Looking back on my COVID experience

A mild breakthrough case presents unexpected challenges as well as emotions. I will admit right off the bat that I am a bit reluctant to share my COVID experience. Not because I have a problem with people knowing that I had it, but because my experience was pretty mild compared to what others have faced. As I type these words, there are people in hospitals throughout the country, struggling to breathe, facing horrible impacts from this illness, which is still new and seemingly in a constant state of flux. What we know now could frustratingly change in a matter of weeks if not days.
PUBLIC HEALTH
goodhousekeeping.com

Transform Your Life in Just One Month With Our "Get It Done" Challenge

Procrastinating may be easy, but it makes your day-to-day life harder in more ways than you probably realize. Every time you say, “I’ll do it tomorrow,” you add another task to an ever-growing list of annoyances you’ll never want to tackle — when really, those individual tasks would probably only take a fraction of your day to complete. If procrastination is a habit you hope to banish in the new year, then our Get It Done Challenge will help motivate you. With this 31-day challenge, you’ll be able to get a fresh start in 2022 and finally address those projects you’ve been putting off for far too long.
HOME & GARDEN
Mashed

What To Know If You're Thinking Of Trying Dry January

Dry January got its start in the U.K. in 2014 as a challenge to the sober-curious to take a 31-day "test-drive" of the booze-free lifestyle. Six years after it started, Vice found that the number of U.S. participants was on the decline. Just 14% planned to participate in 2020, which was quite the drop from the 23% who'd intended to do so in 2019. While the numbers for 2022 aren't in yet, YouGov does report that 15% of American adults planned to go dry in January of 2021.
WEIGHT LOSS
SPY

The 15 Best Door Draft Stoppers for Staying Warm and Pest-Free

It’s cold and blustery outside, but your home is a cozy paradise in this frigid winter scene. Or is it? If you have a home that’s on the older side, your house might not be as warm as you’d like. Despite all our best efforts to keep our homes cozy and block out the cold, doors and windows often create gaps that allow in drafts. You can have the best space heaters and infrared heaters in the world, but if you’ve got drafts coming in from all angles you’ll still end up cold. Even worse, under-door gaps are like a...
HOME & GARDEN
NEWS10 ABC

Feeling uneasy about a New Year’s party? Here are 5 suggestions that people are trying out this year instead

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. While there are ways to minimize the risk from COVID-19 this New Year’s Eve, such as Times Square only welcoming fully vaccinated revelers, many people will decide that big parties are off the cards for them.  If you’re feeling uneasy about attending a busy New Year’s party, […]
The Independent

The best wine deals for January 2022: Sip and save on bottles of red, rosé and white

Whether it’s red, white or rosé, cosying up with a glass of wine is the perfect way to settle in for the winter.Wine is also a timeless gift to give, especially when visiting friends and family for the impending new year or any upcoming birthdays or anniversaries. So, whether trying new wines has become a hobby, the bottle rack needs a restock, or you’re entertaining guests, we’ve found plenty of deals worth snapping up.From supermarkets to specialist retailers, we’ve handpicked the best bargains across both bottles and cases of red, rosé and white wines.As the nights draw in, why not...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
carolinacoastonline.com

Farmers report bumper crop of collards ready for New Year’s Day

NEWPORT — As New Year’s Day draws near, a tradition that is familiar to many county families is serving fresh collards at the dinner table. For county farmers growing the popular green leafy vegetable, like Alan Willis, owner of Willis Farms in Newport, a bumper crop is available for those wanting to ring in the new year with the traditional dish.
NEWPORT, NC

