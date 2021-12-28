ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

France offers intensive care nurses monthly bonus

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gHu6v_0dXJdAkJ00

PARIS, Dec 28 (Reuters) - France will pay intensive care nurses an extra 100 euros per month from January as it seeks to improve work conditions for staff exhausted by the fight against COVID-19, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Tuesday.

"This is about improving attractiveness, training, qualification, working conditions in intensive care units, acknowledging the skills of those who work there," Castex said during a visit to an intensive care unit in Creteil, near Paris.

The bonus comes ahead of a broader set of measures that will be unveiled next week by Health Minister Olivier Veran to stem shortages of staff on the frontline of the COVID-19 fight.

The rapid spread of the Omicron variant has seen a record number of cases surge in France, putting extra pressure on intensive care units in public hospitals.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon Writing by Juliette Jabkhiro Editing by Dominique Vidalon and Peter Graff

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

France suffers Europe’s highest EVER daily Covid case total at 208,000 with 70% of intensive care patients unvaccinated

FRANCE has seen Europe's highest ever daily Covid cases after recording 208,000 new infections in the last 24 hours. Health officials are scrambling to roll-out the booster program with Omicron responsible for a massive spike in infections - but hospital admissions are still well below the peak seen during the first wave of Covid.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intensive Care#Paris#Omicron
Reuters

In French town, record COVID-19 cases hinder vaccination drive

MEAUX, France, Dec 30 (Reuters) - French doctor Christian Allard has noted a side-effect from the record numbers of COVID-19 infections sweeping the country - some people are cancelling appointments for booster doses at his vaccination centre because they have tested positive. Public health authorities in Europe and North America...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
Upworthy

People are sharing why they want to move from the U.S. to Europe and it's an eye-opener

Some Americans are making a conscious decision to leave the country for Europe and it's a telling sign of the times we live in. Many who took the decision say it's ironic that they had to move abroad to achieve the 'American dream.' Better pay, affordable healthcare, housing, education and better working conditions were some of the factors that motivated them to move. The ongoing mass resignations across industries over poor pay and toxic working conditions, dubbed 'The Great Resignation,' have highlighted how workers have had enough of the current system. Reddit user u/Frozenchair asked, "People who want to move from America to Europe, why?" and the responses are an eye-opener. Here are some of the top responses we came across:
LIFESTYLE
TheDailyBeast

Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
evalleytimes.com

Brigitte Macron: The far right is trying to establish that she is a transgender The pre-campaign in France is triggered by fake news

Can Charlotenism wear the legitimacy of a political platform? The answer is yes. Just look Campaigning before the French election With the stoicism that the move toward the 2022 presidential election is inevitable, I agree, then, without believing, to see Charlotenism make a great gravitational pull. The impossible promise of returning to the golden age of full employment and the rhetorical competition for the recovery of a lost paradise pollute discussions and consciences. Soon they will be singing tangos in the election campaign. A sigh from Anipal Troylo’s pontoon and the voice of Polish Goenetchi, “You will never see me like you do …” and “Everything is dead, I know.”
IMMIGRATION
The Associated Press

France offering top defense technology for ties with India

NEW DELHI (AP) — India and France on Friday discussed future collaboration and co-production of defense equipment during a visit by the French defense minister, officials said. Florence Parly and her Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh expressed their commitment to increase defense cooperation in all domains, India’s Defense Ministry said...
INDIA
The Independent

Setback for Belgian govt as coronavirus measures overturned

In a setback for the Belgian government, an advisory body on Tuesday suspended a Cabinet-ordered closure of the cultural sector — saying that new coronavirus restrictions imposed on cinemas and theaters are unreasonable.Under new restrictions that took effect Sunday, movie houses, concert halls and art centers were ordered to shut their doors. Some stayed open in protest. The order came despite the assessment of the scientific committee advising the government that going to such places poses no extra risk to public health.In an emergency procedure, the Council of State ruled that the measures were “not proportionate,” and didn't provide...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Britons living in EU banned from driving across France to reach homes

British citizens have been banned from driving across France to homes in other European Union countries, according to a Channel Tunnel train operator.Eurotunnel Le Shuttle which transports vehicle-carrying trains between Dover and Calais said the decision was made by the French government.Non-essential travel from the UK to France has been banned since December 18 in a bid to limit the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, but several exemptions have been in place.URGENT UPDATE FOR BRITISH RESIDENTS IN EU: Following a French Government decision, on 28/12/2021, unless they hold French residency, British citizens are now considered 3rd...
LIFESTYLE
AL.com

Omicron symptoms to watch for if you are fully vaccinated

The omicron variant of COVID has overtaken delta as the most dominant variant in the United States as cases continue to spike. Due to how recent omicron is, there has not been a whole lot of firm data about the new variant of the virus. When the Centers for Disease...
SCIENCE
Reuters

Reuters

259K+
Followers
260K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy