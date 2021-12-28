ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Quantum science & technology: Highlights of 2021

By Margaret Harris
Physics World
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month, Physics World reported on a campaign to make 2025 the official UN International Year of Quantum Science and Technology. Although we wish the campaigners well, here at the magazine’s socially-distanced HQ we’ve already found plenty to celebrate in 2021, thanks to researchers around the world. Here are a few...

Good News Network

Finally, a Fusion Reaction Has Generated More Energy Than Absorbed By The Fuel

Researchers at a lab owned by the U.S. government have passed a crucial milestone on the way to their ultimate goal of achieving self-sustaining nuclear fusion. On Aug. 8, 2021, an experiment at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) made a significant step toward ignition, achieving a yield of more than 1.3 megajoules. Researchers said this advancement puts them at the threshold of fusion ignition, which is defined as a sustainable and never-ending powerful energy source.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Next Web

Research indicates the whole universe could be a giant neural network

The core idea is deceptively simple: every observable phenomenon in the entire universe can be modeled by a neural network. And that means, by extension, the universe itself may be a neural network. Vitaly Vanchurin, a professor of physics at the University of Minnesota Duluth, published an incredible paper last...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Unraveling a puzzle to speed the development of fusion energy

Researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory have developed an effective computational method to simulate the crazy-quilt movement of free electrons during experimental efforts to harness on Earth the fusion power that drives the sun and stars. The method cracks a complex equation that can enable improved control of the random and fast-moving moving electrons in the fuel for fusion energy.
INDUSTRY
Newswise

The Quantum Rodeo

Quantum physics governs the domain of the very small. To study the behavior of the smallest components of the universe, scientists simulate quantum systems. In these quantum systems, the particles have many potential values. For example, the various particles can have a huge range of different energy levels. This makes quantum systems incredibly difficult to simulate using a conventional computer. Nuclear physics researchers have now proposed a new way to prepare energy states of a simulated quantum system that uses a quantum computer. To use the system, researchers first determine the energy state they are interested in creating. The quantum computer starts the system in a much simpler state but with many variables that can be modified. It then produces different combinations of how the variables evolve over time. Then, like a bucking horse in a rodeo, the computer kicks off the energy states that don’t match researchers’ targets.
SCIENCE
HPCwire

Inaugural Frontera User Meeting Highlights Paths to Accelerated Supercomputing Science

Dec. 15, 2021 — Peak performance on supercomputers may be rising unchecked, but getting real improvements in scientific productivity is an altogether different challenge. Since 2019, the Texas Advanced Computing Center has been working with the National Science Foundation on an effort to create a Leadership-Class Computing Facility (LCCF) at The University of Texas at Austin. A key component of the facility will be a new instrument for science that can achieve an order of magnitude, or 10x, improvement in scientific efficiency over Frontera, the top academic supercomputer in the world today, when it comes online.
COMPUTERS
nanowerk.com

Machine learning models quantum devices

(Nanowerk News) Technologies that take advantage of novel quantum mechanical behaviors are likely to become commonplace in the near future. These may include devices that use quantum information as input and output data, which require careful verification due to inherent uncertainties. The verification is more challenging if the device is time dependent when the output depends on past inputs.
ENGINEERING
Newswise

University of Oklahoma Scientist's Quantum Technology Research Garners International Attention

Newswise — There’s no doubt that the Sooner State’s investment in the next generation of innovative technology inspires University of Oklahoma scientist Thirumalai “Venky” Venkatesan. As OU’s director for the Center for Quantum Research and Technology, he praises Oklahoma for making a commitment to new technology that advances the state’s competitiveness.
COLLEGES
Cornell University

Wearables, robotics highlight Information Science student showcase

INFO 4120/6120 – Ubiquitous Computing. In Ubiquitous Computing, student teams draw on their education in understanding the ways technology can inform intelligent solutions to today’s challenges using practical machine learning and hardware prototyping. Twelve student-team demonstrations stationed along the Duffield atrium corridor centered mostly on wearable devices, including a wearable golf-swing analyzer, and two devices to help maneuver the social complexities of mask-wearing in the days of COVID-19.
ENGINEERING
Chronicle

$250 million Duke Science and Technology initiative invests in new science faculty recruits

Duke Science and Technology is described as a “strategic recruitment” initiative with investments of over $250 million. But what does this exactly entail?. DST, a faculty recruitment and retention effort, “will give the university resources to expand core strengths in Duke’s research, extending to nearly every corner of the University,” according to a November press release.
COLLEGES
aithority.com

Global Science City Dialogue Highlights Role Of Science Cities In Fostering International Innovation And Collaboration

Representatives from science and technology parks around the world took part in the Global Science City Dialogue, a cloud-based global exchange hosted by Chengdu Science and Technology Bureau (CSTB) recently. The event saw representatives from China, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Singapore, and the UK share views on a range of topics related to science cities, including science city development and operation amidst the pandemic and global cooperation in science and innovation.
SCIENCE
Science Focus

Living robots that are capable of self-replicating created in US lab

A team of researchers in the States has created living robots from frog cells that are able to build replicas of themselves. We spoke to Sam Kriegman, a roboticist and Postdoctoral Fellow at Harvard University and Tufts University, to find out more. What’s the starting point in designing something like...
ENGINEERING
scitechdaily.com

Science Made Simple: What Is Artificial Intelligence?

Artificial Intelligence (AI) simply means intelligence in machines, in contrast to natural intelligence found in humans and other natural organisms. Artificial intelligence gained its name and became a formal field of research in 1956, and initial work led to new tools for solving mathematical problems. However, researchers discovered that creating an AI is incredibly difficult, and progress slowed in the 1970s. More recently, increases in computing power and availability of massive data sets have set the groundwork for advances in AI.
COMPUTERS
scitechdaily.com

Integrated Photonics Meets Electron Microscopy in Unconventional Collaboration

The transmission electron microscope (TEM) can image molecular structures at the atomic scale by using electrons instead of light, and has revolutionized materials science and structural biology. The past decade has seen a lot of interest in combining electron microscopy with optical excitations, trying, for example, to control and manipulate the electron beam by light. But a major challenge has been the rather weak interaction of propagating electrons with photons.
CHEMISTRY
Tom's Hardware

Research Opens the Door to Fully Light-Based Quantum Computing

A team of researchers with Japan's NTT Corporation, the Tokyo University, and the RIKEN research center have announced the development of a full photonics-based approach to quantum computing. Taking advantage of the quantum properties of squeezed light sources, the researchers expect their work to pave the road towards faster and easier deployments of quantum computing systems, avoiding many practical and scaling pitfalls of other approaches. Furthermore, the team is confident their research can lead towards the development of rack-sized, large-scale quantum computing systems that are mostly maintenance-free.
SOFTWARE
The Next Web

Neural’s best quantum computing and physics stories from 2021

2021 will be remembered for a lot of things, but when it’s all said and done we think it’ll eventually get called the year quantum computing finally came into focus. That’s not to say useful quantum computers have actually arrived yet. They’re still somewhere between a couple years and a couple centuries away. Sorry for being so vague, but when you’re dealing with quantum physics there aren’t yet many guarantees.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Science Made Simple: What Is Machine Learning?

Machine learning is the process of using computers to detect patterns in massive datasets and then make predictions based on what the computer learns from those patterns. This makes machine learning a specific and narrow type of artificial intelligence. Full artificial intelligence involves machines that can perform abilities we associate with the minds of human beings and intelligent animals, such as perceiving, learning, and problem-solving.
SCIENCE
CleanTechnica

Berkeley Lab’s Top 10 Science Stories of 2021

While the COVID-19 pandemic continued to be ubiquitous in science headlines in 2021, the urgency of the ongoing climate crisis became impossible to ignore. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released its Sixth Assessment Report and world leaders gathered in Glasgow for a climate summit to negotiate how they will cut emissions.
SCIENCE

