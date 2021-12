Location: HAR East, Cat Adoption 1, Cage 1 (Adult) East Campus. Meet Momma Coco! This girl came to us when she and another cat decided they'd rather not live together. Her previous owners report that she usually does well with other cats, and got along great with their very large pup, so may be open to other furry siblings in the future pending slow introductions. She is extremely food-motivated, so any edible goodies should be kept very secure! If you wanna bring sweet Momma home for 2022 stop in soon!

