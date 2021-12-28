ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agent admits Juventus talks planned for Arsenal target Arthur

By Paul Vegas
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe agent of Arthur Melo admits they're discussing his future with Juventus. It emerged over the weekend that Arthur has been offered to Arsenal ahead of the January market. However his agent...

The Independent

Ferran Torres completes £47m move from Man City to Barcelona

Ferran Torres has completed a move to Barcelona from Manchester City and penned a five-and-a-half year contract.The move will cost an initial €55m (£47m) fee which could rise to more than €60m (£51m), while the Spain international’s buyout clause has been set at €1 billion.The player will be presented at the Camp Nou on 3 January and becomes the first signing of the Xavi era. Torres is also the most expensive Spanish signing in Barcelona’s history.City have made a significant profit on Torres, who only joined in a £20.9m move from Valencia during the summer of 2020 and has missed...
Man Utd striker Ronaldo escaped red after Fraser clash

Manchester United ace Cristiano Ronaldo avoided dismissal after clashing with Ryan Fraser during their 1-1 draw at Newcastle. The frustrated forward steamed in and looked to smash the ball in anger, but Fraser was there first. It meant Ronaldo followed through and wiped out the Newcastle midfielder. United's No7 went...
Inter Milan coach Inzaghi: Lautaro a complete player

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi admits he enjoys working with Lautaro Martinez. The Argentine has taken his game to a new level under Inzaghi this season. He said, “He is a complete player, he understands his responsibility. He knows he is one of the leaders at this Inter. “He...
Arthur Melo
Man Utd ace Fernandes missing for Burnley clash

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes will be missing for Thursday's clash with Burnley. The Portugal international has been handed a one-match ban ahead of the game after picking up his fifth yellow card of the Premier League season during United's 1-1 draw with Newcastle on Monday. Fernandes, 27, was shown...
REVEALED: Juventus defender De Ligt has special Barcelona buyout clause

Barcelona can sign Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt for a knockdown fee courtesy of a clause in his deal. Sport says De Ligt's agent Mino Raiola had a buyout clause of €75m written into his contract for Barcelona, whereas the clause is €120m for any other club. It...
Juventus defender Bonucci: My two big targets for 2022

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci has set his targets for 2022. Bonucci is targeting the Champions League quarterfinals and also World Cup qualification. He said, "Without a doubt the final at Wembley, the most beautiful moment of 2021. That match allowed us to become legends for the Italian national team and allowed the whole country to celebrate. It was something unforgettable, but we must not live in the past, but learn from it to build a great future.
Ademola Lookman gives Leicester victory and puts dent in Liverpool title bid

A dogged Leicester painted Liverpool as the team without rest or nine first-team players on Tuesday night as Ademola Lookman’s winner sliced through their festive feeling and title tilt. Against the odds, the extent of their absentees, and their exertions in a 6-3 loss to Manchester City, Brendan Rodgers’ men pulled off an unexpected triumph in the space of 48 hours, ribboned with a rare clean sheet.They will have expected plenty more punch from a full-strength Liverpool who had Boxing Day off, but were seriously jaded. Jurgen Klopp’s men were slow, unsure and largely sleepwalking through the encounter.Liverpool, their...
Juventus great Cannavaro admits turning down Fiorentina job

Juventus great Fabio Cannavaro admits he's turned down the Fiorentina job. Cannavaro says Guangzhou Evergrande wouldn't release from his contract at the time. Now home in Italy, he told Corriere dello Sport: “I had to say no for two years. A team with quality players and solid and ambitious ownership.
German club makes the first move to sign Juventus target

Juventus wants Denis Zakaria, but their reluctance to make a move for him now could cost them. The Swiss midfielder currently plays for Borussia Monchengladbach, and he would be a free agent in the summer. Ideally, clubs would wait until he becomes free or sign him on a pre-contract deal...
Arsenal and Tottenham go head-to-head for Juventus attacker Kulusevski

Arsenal and Tottenham are going head-to-head for Juventus attacker Dejan Kulusevski. The Daily Mail says Juventus have agreed to sell the winger for the right price. The 21-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League in recent weeks and Tottenham has been touted as one of his likely destinations.
Roma eyeing Atletico Madrid midfielder Hector Herrera

Roma are eyeing Atletico Madrid midfielder Hector Herrera. A Bola says the Mexican midfielder has racked up just 301 minutes on-field as we approach the midway point of the season, spread over 10 games in LaLiga and Champions League. That lack of playing time could be good enough reason for...
Roma pushing to sign Olympique Marseille midfielder Kamara

Roma are pushing to sign Olympique Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara. Roma coach Jose Mourinho is in the market for a new midfielder and Kamara is being discussed. Calciomercato.com says the excellent relationship between Roma and Marseille is expected to smooth negotiations.Cengiz Under and Pau Lopez moved to South France from Roma in the summer.
Xavi: I'm surprised how Barcelona have lost playing traditions

Barcelona coach Xavi is eager to mix youth and experience in his squad. Ferran Jutglà, Gavi and Nico have all caught the eye under Xavi. The Barca coach said, "I'm not sending any messages out to the veteran players. The work that the older ones are doing has been excellent. It's surprising that the younger ones are scoring but that's not a criticism of anyone else.
Barcelona ready to upgrade contract of Nico Gonzalez

Barcelona are ready to upgrade the contract of Nico Gonzalez. Sport says Nico signed a new deal in May with a €500 million release clause, tying him to the club until 2024, but he remained registered with the B team. Now, as we enter 2022, and taking advantage of...
Barcelona reach ‘agreement in principle’ with César Azpilicueta — report

César Azpilicueta is “very close” to Barcelona, according to Angelo Mangiante and Gerard Romero (who broke the Willian-to-Barcelona story several years ago, which was later confirmed by the player himself), and the Chelsea captain has an “agreement in principle” to join them on a free transfer in the summer. Only a few “personal issues” can change this, adds Romero (ed.note: which does give him a convenient out should this story prove false).
Arsenal weigh up move for unsettled Lille striker Jonathan David

Arsenal are weighing up a move for unsettled Lille striker Jonathan David. The London Evening Standard says the Gunners are monitoring his progress, whilst having also tracked him during his time with Belgian outfit Gent. David himself is a self-confessed Arsenal supporter but turned down a move to the Emirates...
Tottenham boss Conte praised for Kane positional adjustment

Former Tottenham striker Peter Crouch believes Antonio Conte has Harry Kane returning to his best form thanks to a positional adjustment. Kane produced another goalscoring display against Crystal Palace on Boxing Day. He swept in Lucas Moura's squared pass to open the scoring against Palace, setting Conte's men on their...
Barcelona learn Wolves already made Trincao call

Wolves management are prepared to pass on signing permanently Francisco Trincao. The winger is on a season-long loan from Barcelona, with the deal carrying a €30m permanent option. O Jogo says there's a belief inside Barca that Wolves will not pursue a permanent deal for the Portugal U21 international.
Transfer news LIVE: Bukayo Saka to Liverpool, Chelsea switch left-back targets, Bruno Guimaraes latest

The January transfer window is set to open with Premier League clubs eyeing up opportunities to boost their seasons. And with Covid causing additional pressure on squads, extra depth could prove crucial in the second half of the season. Last year there were several important signings, as Arsenal loaned Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid before making it permanent last summer. Liverpool had a defensive crisis with Virgil Van Dijk and others out long-term at the time, forcing the Reds to dip into the market to acquire numbers. Ben Davies arrived from Preston and Ozan Kabak joined on loan from Schalke....
