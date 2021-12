Click here to read the full article. Retailers are on a high. The question is, for how long? Reports over the last four days indicate retailers emerged from the 2021 holiday season with sales gains of between 8 and 10 percent, and healthy fourth-quarter profits based on extensive full-price selling and well-managed inventories.More from WWDThe Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift IdeasPantone's Spring 2022 Colors on the NYFW RunwayRoaring 2020s: The Best Fall 2021 Looks A more precise picture of the season’s outcome will show up in February and March when retailers issue fourth-quarter and year-end figures. For now, they’re sounding quite...

RETAIL ・ 3 DAYS AGO