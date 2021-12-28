Federal Program Offers Cash to Cover COVID-19 Funeral Costs

Many have lost loved ones over the course of the pandemic, and some families have had a difficult time coming up with the funds to lay them to rest. A federal program has been created to help people all across the country ease that hardship, including here in North Dakota. In order to relieve some […]
(NBC) A federal program designed to help cover the funeral costs for people who died from COVID-19 is going largely untapped, according to a report by the Associated Press. Families who have lost loved ones can apply to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for a reimbursement of up to $9,000 to help cover funeral expenses.
TENNESSEE, USA — COVID-19 has killed around 18,000 people in Tennessee since the start of the pandemic, as of Tuesday. For those families, paying for the cost of a funeral can be difficult and traumatizing. A federal program was created to help them cover the cost of burying loved ones.
BOSTON (AP) – More than 1 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Massachusetts. That’s according to state Department of Public Health data released Tuesday, as the omicron variant drives the latest surge in numbers. With 9,228 cases announced Tuesday, the agency said the total number of cases since the… .
The COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Program is a direct assistance, which means that individuals will have to apply on their own by calling 1-844-684-6333, according to Patrick C. Guerrero, who is the governor’s authorized representative. Guerrero said yesterday that there is no option to apply online for such funeral assistance...
BOSTON (AP)(WJRT)- - Families who have lost loved ones to COVID-19 can apply for reimbursement from the federal government for up to $9,000 to cover the cost of funeral expenses. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has spent nearly $1.5 billion on funeral reimbursements since Jan. 20, 2020, the date of...
A FINAL stimulus check worth $1,000 is being sent out in just two days. Eligible Americans will receive the cash under Connecticut’s Back to Employment program. Governor Ned Lamont announced the Back to Work program for $1,000 in stimulus checks, starting on May 30, 2021, which will continue until December 31, 2021.
KAMALA Harris has been slammed for a post she made prior to being elected vice president, promising "$2,000 monthly payments" that never materialized. In the tweet from May 2020, Harris wrote, "I’m proposing $2,000 monthly payments throughout the pandemic and for 3 months after because rent and bills are still due during this crisis and people are going hungry."
The new year is approaching, and the Social Security Administration will soon be sending out Social Security payments for January 2022. These payments will include the 5.9% cost-of-living adjustment...
In a statement, a Walmart spokesperson did not confirm the number of employees who’d fallen ill but said the company was working with “any affected associates, so they have the time needed to get well.”
ALMOST two dozen states have once again extended emergency food stamp support. The extension comes as the Covid pandemic continues throughout the country. Back in April 2021, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that an extra $1billion per month had been allocated to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). This program is also more widely known as food stamps.
The $1,400 stimulus check is on the way, we’ll go through all you need to know to figure out if you’ll be able to claim it in 2022 and how to do so. You can claim the kid on your 2021 tax return, which will be completed in 2022, under the Recovery Rebate Credit. In Addition those who qualify for an extra payment under the American Rescue Plan will have the credit applied to their return in 2021.
President Biden’s new stimulus check legislation might have hit a roadblock earlier this month, but there’s also a glass-half-full way of considering the situation — if you look closely enough. That legislation, the nearly $2 trillion Build Back Better act, includes a provision funding another year of...
A new report released Wednesday estimates Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency paid out around $8.5 billion in fraudulent claims – far more than previously estimated – since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
CASH-STRAPPED families can start claiming an IRS payment worth up to $8,000 from next month. These are the child and dependent care tax credits, which aim to help working families offset expenses when financially providing for a child. Specifics that count as qualifying expenses include, transportation, housekeepers, babysitters, before and...
FINDING financial relief tops the list of many Americans now and in the new year. There's money to be placed in your pockets depending on where you live and if you qualify. Many families got used to the monthly child tax credits but since the Build Back Better Act did not pass before Congress adjourned for the holidays, December was the last check for families with children for now.
THOUSANDS of stimulus checks will land on the doorsteps of qualifying California residents starting today. This begins the final round of Golden State Stimulus II checks worth up to $1,100 each. The stimulus checks are meant to provide relief to low-income households affected by the ongoing Covid pandemic. California Governor...
