New Firefighters to Join Cape Cod Departments

NEW YORK (AP) – Hundreds of flights are being cancelled as the omicron variant creates havoc both for travelers and for airlines who are having to cobble together flight crews as infections rise among pilots and flight attendants. According to data from the flight-tracking website FlightAware,…. Full Story. New...
HARWICH – A general mask advisory for all indoor spaces as well as a face coverings requirement in public town buildings will go into effect Thursday, December 30 in the Town of Harwich. Town Health Director Kathleen O’Neill told the board of health that several other towns, including Yarmouth, have enacted similar mask… .
HYANNIS – A virtual public hearing will be held by the Massachusetts department of Transportation on Thursday, January 13. The purpose of the meeting is to present a design for proposed changes to Route 28 in Dennis and Yarmouth. The hearing will take place from 6:30-7:30pm on the MassDOT website. Public comments are… .
While cases of COVID-19 are rising in Barnstable County, Cape Cod Healthcare President and CEO Michael K. Lauf said Tuesday that Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis and Falmouth Hospital have enough capacity and staffing to offer a full slate of services. Occupancy in the two hospitals was 75%, Lauf said....
HYANNIS — Parents of Barnstable High School students say the school got off to a chaotic remote reopening this week after multiple last minute delays — and they want to know why.“There was no academic learning until today,” Dimitar, a Barnstable parent, said Wednesday,…. Full Story.
FALMOUTH – In a recent forum with Falmouth Community TV, the Falmouth Fire Rescue Department gave an update on the progress of the new fire station on Sandwich Road. The new location was chosen by a special committee that reviewed all possible locations. After compiling a report, the committee examined which areas of the town… .
The state Department of Public Health said in its daily report Thursday that there are 9,042 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 217 new cases — up from 183 last week — in Barnstable County. That adds up to a total of 970,015 confirmed cases statewide...
WEST SPRINGFIELD — Luke Battista was sworn in Tuesday as West Springfield firefighter. Battista will be joining a roughly 70-member department as a paramedic firefighter, said public information officer Lt. Tony Spears. The short ceremony began with a warm welcoming and opening speech from Mayor Will Reichelt and fire...
HYANNIS — Cape Cod Healthcare officials canceled elective surgeries at Cape Cod Hospital on Thursday and Friday as a rising number of COVID-19 cases helped fill every patient bed in the Hyannis hospital.
“The fact of the matter is, we’re exceptionally busy,” said Michael Lauf, Cape Cod Healthcare president and CEO, on Thursday.
It’s time for people to get back in the routine of wearing masks in indoor public spaces, according to a Cape Cod doctor who is president-elect of the Massachusetts Medical Society. “Especially now, with the holiday season upon us and cold and flu season approaching as well,” said Dr....
Some people were surprised when the town of Orleans was included among 102 Massachusetts communities that recently qualified for free COVID-19 at-home testing kits due to the local poverty rate. Not Larry Marsland, CEO of the Lower Cape Outreach Council, which serves eight towns including Orleans. Marsland said there is...
KEARNEY — Council chambers were packed Tuesday evening as Chief Jim Tacha recognized 10 members for their tenure and service to the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department. “I couldn’t do what you do. You guys are running into places where people are running out,” said councilman Randy Buschkoetter, who was among council members expressing their appreciation to the volunteers.
HYANNIS – A $150,000 grant was recently provided by Cape Cod 5 to help address regional housing and food security issues. Specifically, $100,000 will help bolster homelessness prevention services on the Cape and Islands, while $50,000 will be given to local food pantries. Bank Chair and CEO Dorothy Savarese noted the… .
HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker recently announced that the Department of Fish & Games Division of Ecological Restoration is awarding nearly $1 million in grants to 25 Ecological Restoration Projects and partnerships, including several on Cape Cod & the Islands. $180,472 was awarded to support three state… .
HYANNIS – In the recent edition of The Boston Globe’s Top Places to Work awards, the publication recognized Cape Cod 5 as a responsible and ethical employer with a desirable workforce culture featuring diversity, equity and inclusion while prioritizing employee well-being and professional development. Top Workplaces, which… .
BARNSTABLE – Fire broke out at a home in Barnstable about 1:45 PM. The fire at 6 Harvey Avenue reportedly started in the kitchen. No injuries were reported. Hyannis and West Barnstable FDs were assisting at the scene. The post Breaking: Fire breaks out at house in Barnstable appeared first on CapeCod.com.
SANDWICH – The Town of Sandwich recently announced that it will not be among the 100 communities receiving COVID-19 test kits from the state government. Governor Charlie Baker had recently announced plans to distribute 2.1 million iHealth Labs over-the-counter at-home rapid antigen tests for residents across the state, as part… .
WEST BARNSTABLE – For the next two weeks, weather permitting, dredging will be happening in the Barnstable Harbor Outer Entrance Channel. The work will be carried out by Robert B Our Co., Inc., a contractor for the Town of Barnstable. Work times will be dependent on the tides. During this time it is advised that […] The… .
Besides the myriad of activities planned for townwide celebrations in Chatham and Provincetown, there are a lot of other ways to ring out the Old Year and ring in the new one — music, comedy, icy water and more. Here are 10 ideas, five for the final night of 2021 and five ways to greet the first day of 2022:
HYANNIS – A two vehicle crash sent one person to Cape Cod Hospital. The crash happened sometime after 8 PM on Iyannough Road (Route 132) by the Cumberland Farms store. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Cape Wide...
