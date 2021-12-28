ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

New Firefighters to Join Cape Cod Departments

capecoddaily.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHYANNIS – Several Cape Cod towns will be getting new firefighters from...

capecoddaily.com

capecoddaily.com

Cape Cod News 12/30/2021

NEW YORK (AP) – Hundreds of flights are being cancelled as the omicron variant creates havoc both for travelers and for airlines who are having to cobble together flight crews as infections rise among pilots and flight attendants. According to data from the flight-tracking website FlightAware,…. Full Story. New...
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
capecoddaily.com

Harwich Issues Mask Update for Town Facilities

HARWICH – A general mask advisory for all indoor spaces as well as a face coverings requirement in public town buildings will go into effect Thursday, December 30 in the Town of Harwich. Town Health Director Kathleen O’Neill told the board of health that several other towns, including Yarmouth, have enacted similar mask… .
HARWICH, MA
capecoddaily.com

MassDOT to Host Route 28 Improvement Hearing

HYANNIS – A virtual public hearing will be held by the Massachusetts department of Transportation on Thursday, January 13. The purpose of the meeting is to present a design for proposed changes to Route 28 in Dennis and Yarmouth. The hearing will take place from 6:30-7:30pm on the MassDOT website. Public comments are… .
TRAFFIC
capecoddaily.com

Hyannis, MA Town News

HYANNIS — Parents of Barnstable High School students say the school got off to a chaotic remote reopening this week after multiple last minute delays — and they want to know why.“There was no academic learning until today,” Dimitar, a Barnstable parent, said Wednesday,…. Full Story.
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
capecoddaily.com

Falmouth Fire Department Charges Ahead With New Station Plans

FALMOUTH – In a recent forum with Falmouth Community TV, the Falmouth Fire Rescue Department gave an update on the progress of the new fire station on Sandwich Road. The new location was chosen by a special committee that reviewed all possible locations. After compiling a report, the committee examined which areas of the town… .
POLITICS
MassLive.com

New recruit joins West Springfield Fire Department

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Luke Battista was sworn in Tuesday as West Springfield firefighter. Battista will be joining a roughly 70-member department as a paramedic firefighter, said public information officer Lt. Tony Spears. The short ceremony began with a warm welcoming and opening speech from Mayor Will Reichelt and fire...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
Cape Cod Times

Cape Cod hospital beds filled to capacity as COVID-19 cases rise

HYANNIS — Cape Cod Healthcare officials canceled elective surgeries at Cape Cod Hospital on Thursday and Friday as a rising number of COVID-19 cases helped fill every patient bed in the Hyannis hospital. “The fact of the matter is, we’re exceptionally busy,” said Michael Lauf, Cape Cod Healthcare president and CEO, on Thursday. ...
FALMOUTH, MA
Grand Island Independent

Kearney Volunteer Fire Department firefighters thanked for collective 175 years of service

KEARNEY — Council chambers were packed Tuesday evening as Chief Jim Tacha recognized 10 members for their tenure and service to the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department. “I couldn’t do what you do. You guys are running into places where people are running out,” said councilman Randy Buschkoetter, who was among council members expressing their appreciation to the volunteers.
KEARNEY, NE
capecoddaily.com

Cape Cod 5 Donates $150,000 for Housing, Food Security Needs

HYANNIS – A $150,000 grant was recently provided by Cape Cod 5 to help address regional housing and food security issues. Specifically, $100,000 will help bolster homelessness prevention services on the Cape and Islands, while $50,000 will be given to local food pantries. Bank Chair and CEO Dorothy Savarese noted the… .
CHARITIES
capecoddaily.com

Several Cape Cod Projects Receiving Restoration Grant Funding

HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker recently announced that the Department of Fish & Games Division of Ecological Restoration is awarding nearly $1 million in grants to 25 Ecological Restoration Projects and partnerships, including several on Cape Cod & the Islands. $180,472 was awarded to support three state… .
POLITICS
capecoddaily.com

Cape Cod 5 Recognized As Top Place To Work

HYANNIS – In the recent edition of The Boston Globe’s Top Places to Work awards, the publication recognized Cape Cod 5 as a responsible and ethical employer with a desirable workforce culture featuring diversity, equity and inclusion while prioritizing employee well-being and professional development. Top Workplaces, which… .
ECONOMY
capecoddaily.com

Breaking: Fire breaks out at house in Barnstable

BARNSTABLE – Fire broke out at a home in Barnstable about 1:45 PM. The fire at 6 Harvey Avenue reportedly started in the kitchen. No injuries were reported. Hyannis and West Barnstable FDs were assisting at the scene. The post Breaking: Fire breaks out at house in Barnstable appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecoddaily.com

Sandwich Among Cape Towns Not Getting At-Home COVID Tests

SANDWICH – The Town of Sandwich recently announced that it will not be among the 100 communities receiving COVID-19 test kits from the state government. Governor Charlie Baker had recently announced plans to distribute 2.1 million iHealth Labs over-the-counter at-home rapid antigen tests for residents across the state, as part… .
PUBLIC HEALTH
capecoddaily.com

Dredging to Take Place in Barnstable Harbor

WEST BARNSTABLE – For the next two weeks, weather permitting, dredging will be happening in the Barnstable Harbor Outer Entrance Channel. The work will be carried out by Robert B Our Co., Inc., a contractor for the Town of Barnstable. Work times will be dependent on the tides. During this time it is advised that […] The… .
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

Two vehicle crash sends one to Cape Cod Hospital

HYANNIS – A two vehicle crash sent one person to Cape Cod Hospital. The crash happened sometime after 8 PM on Iyannough Road (Route 132) by the Cumberland Farms store. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Cape Wide...
BARNSTABLE, MA

