Midland, MI

Displaced in Midland over the holidays

By Tess DeGayner
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Mid-Michigan dams broke in May 2020, it launched many into a state of the unknown, including Derrick Patton and his family, who have been trying to get things in order since, including staying in a garage and now in temporary housing. “Things are starting to look up,”...

