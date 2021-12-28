Displaced in Midland over the holidays

When the Mid-Michigan dams broke in May 2020, it launched many into a state of the unknown, including Derrick Patton and his family, who have been trying to get things in order since, including staying in a garage and now in temporary housing. “Things are starting to look up,”...
The Midland Area Honor Guard has been supporting families of deceased military members for over 40 years. With the help of a CARE Fund grant from Hemlock Semiconductor Operations (HSC), the Honor Guard will be able to purchase new uniforms for its members to wear during funeral services. The Community...
SAN MARCOS – The month of January is packed with events in the City of San Marcos, as local businesses, the university, and members of the community get ready for the new year ahead. There are many fun events to attend with your loved ones, including the Farmers Market,...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Salvation Army of Central Maryland raised $485,000 during their ‘Hope Marches On’ campaign amidst a variety of pandemic-related obstacles.
The campaign collects donations to provide social services like meals, clothes, toys, and emergency services to those in need.
“During the Christmas season at The Salvation Army, resources can get stretched. Between meetings, the Red Kettle drive, Angel Tree, and our continuing programs and operations, our staff and volunteers are running in a thousand directions all over Central Maryland,” Major Roger Glick, Commander of The Salvation Army of Central Maryland said.
This year saw many hurdles that threatened donations, including low foot traffic...
BAY CITY, MI - The canine residents at the Bay County animal shelter got a chance to celebrate Christmas this year. Approximately 20 dogs at the Bay County Animal Services & Adoption Center were given special frozen “pup cups” that were filled with a festive holiday meal on Christmas Day.
It would be difficult to calculate what a difference in this world that Victory Kitchen has made in the lives of people who needed a difference. The nonprofit has been serving meals at its Hayes Avenue location in Sandusky for three decades. Volunteers deliver gifts to children in a Sandusky...
A group that makes and gives away beds is in need of volunteers to help its work grow. Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is an international organization made up of volunteers who build and deliver beds for children. The organization’s purpose is to make certain no child has to sleep on the floor.
Editor’s note — Each year, an essay contest is held among Fairfield sixth-graders to determine who will serve as royalty at the Leesburg Lions Club’s annual Leesburg Luminaria event. The essays are judged by Fairfield seniors. This year’s winning entries for the king and queen appear below:
The holiday season is often a time of joy and celebration, but not for those who have very little in the way of family and financial resources. A number of Midland nonprofits and service organizations help deliver a Christmas to folks of all ages in our community. These are some of the programs that delivered a Midland Christmas.
EDITOR'S NOTE: This is part of the News Advocate's top stories of the year compilation (in no particular order) revisiting and recapping Manistee County's biggest news from 2021. Daniella Lampen, 10, went to Las Vegas to compete in the Dance Awards, a national-level competition featuring many of the best dancers...
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than $30 in coins was left at the front doors of a Lansing Salvation Army. According to the organization, a grocery bag containing $30.85 in pennies was left Wednesday morning at The Salvation Army location on Pennsylvania Avenue. It was the second anonymous donation left at the door this month.
SANFORD, Mich. - Sanford shines brightens the community after the 2020 flood damage. There are approximately 80 trees in downtown Sanford. In a statement, Anna Merillat said, each tree is donated and decorated for people to come out and enjoy the holiday spirit. She continues, "to memorialize this area which...
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Hurricane Ida forced them from their homes in September. On Christmas Eve, 50 local families were still displaced, living in Montgomery County motels. Their neighbors worked together Friday to give them some hope for the holidays. Dozens of families took the time to embrace the...
Many families are trying to juggle the holiday stress on top of the strain that the contaminated water is causing within military housing, families with young children said they are trying their best to keep this holiday as normal as possible for them.
Midland truck drivers Derek and Melanie Nadolney held a successful donation drive Wednesday for victims of recent tornadoes in the South and Midwest, nearly filling a trailer that they plan to deliver themselves. A steady stream of donations came in all day long from families and individuals from Midland and...
The “Bucks” of Sandhills School celebrate a long standing tradition of giving back to the local community with student driven community service projects. In years past students have served meals at Transitions Homeless Center, donated presents to the local children’s hospital, created cards, and carrolled for the residents of the Findlay House, collected canned goods and pantry staples for Harvest Hope food bank, and helped serve and donate to many other local charities and organizations. Most recently Sandhills School students have developed a relationship with the Lexington County Recreation and Aging Commission to provide warm items and pantry goods to senior citizens in the Midlands.
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The holidays will be merrier for many in the Midlands thanks to an annual holiday giving project organized by Richland Two Schools. Each of the district’s five high schools, as well as elementary and middle schools, held student-led and school-wide service projects designed to encourage students to understand needs within the community. Combined, the schools collected 42,000 non-perishable food items, 38,000 meals, $21,000 in monetary donations, thousands of toiletries, books and toys.
R. L. Reppert, Inc. has partnered with Central Elementary School to organize a holiday drive to collect basic necessities and food items for low-income families in the Allentown School District again this year. The holiday season is hard enough on families but these students feel that pressure more than most...
For Kathy Pastein of Midland, a typical day starts at 4:15 a.m. She wakes up early to get to a job that she loves. Pastein, her husband, Stacy, and their daughter, Kerry Pastein, own the Java Stop kiosks that serve coffee to hospital staff and community members at MyMichigan Health Medical Center — Midland.
MSU Extension of Midland County and cooperating parent educators sponsor the Parent’s Corner. Send submissions to Midland County MSU Extension Educator, Lisa Treiber, 220 W. Ellsworth St., Midland, MI 48640. Nature Preschool Enrolling for 2022-23 School Year. Nature Preschool at Chippewa Nature Center, located at 400 S. Badour Rd...
Palmyra, N.Y. (WHAM) -- Santa Claus made an early trip to Palmyra to help several families in need. Families that were displaced from an apartment fire in Macedon on Monday, were moved to a hotel on Route 21. South Macedon, Macedon Center and Palmyra fire departments were some of the...
