Chatham Votes to Opt-In For Opioid Settlement

SALISBURY – The Wicomico County Council voted this week to join a multi-billion-dollar settlement against four national drug companies. On Tuesday, the council voted unanimously to opt into a $26 billion settlement with drug distributors McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health Inc. and AmerisourceBergen Corp. and drug manufacturer Johnson & Johnson for their alleged roles in the country’s opioid epidemic.
At the Casper city council meeting on Tuesday, council agreed to a settlement for compensating Wyoming and its counties for the opioid epidemic. The settlement agreement includes various exhibits that outline ways that Casper could use the funding from the case to prevent future opioid issues. Those strategies are under...
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The City of Kalamazoo has taken emergency action to get their share of the National Opioid settlement valued at $28 billion dollars. City Attorney Clyde Robinson said he was getting the forms from their attorneys as Commissioners were holding their last meeting of the year Monday night, and they have to be filed before the board meets again.
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Hennepin County has agreed to participate in a nationwide settlement of claims brought against opioid distributors and manufacturers. Minnesota stands to receive over $300 million from the settlement. Under the agreement, 75% of the settlement money will go to cities and counties, meaning up to $50 million would go to Hennepin County.
LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel reminds eligible municipalities to participate in two historic opioid settlements. The settlements would bring nearly $800 million to Michigan over 18 years. The cutoff date for local governments to receive direct payments is January 2, 2022. “The participation we’ve seen...
Wichita City Council members and Sedgwick County Commissioners have approved, with separate actions, settlements in the first round of lawsuits filed against opioid manufacturers and distributors. Cases filed by cities, counties and states across the U.S. have been consolidated into a $21 billion dollar settlement with Johnson & Johnson and...
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE:. Hamilton County Commissioners discussed a resolution similar to the one Whitfield County Commissioners voted on Tuesday night (see below). Commissioners say it's been projected that Hamilton County would receive approximately $10 million over a period of time. Commissioners later unanimously approved the resolution that...
Existing litigation shield for Sackler family extended to Feb. 1. Judge urges settlement negotiations with states, opioid victims. Purdue Pharma LP won a bankruptcy court order protecting its owners from opioid-related litigation through the month of January as the drug maker pursues additional negotiations over its multibillion-dollar reorganization. The preliminary...
CHICAGO (CBS) — Under a new rule for the City of Chicago that takes effect Jan. 1, anyone who hires a domestic worker must provide them with a written contract in whatever language they choose.
Domestic workers include home health care workers, nannies, and house cleaners.
The contract must include whatever wage and work schedule is agreed upon by the employer and domestic worker.
“I grew up watching my mother work hard, day in and day out, as a home healthcare aide, so that others could live their lives,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a news release. “That’s why I know domestic workers are the backbone of this city and deserve to be protected. With this mandate, we will continue to deliver these protections by making Chicago the largest city in the country that requires a written contract for domestic and household employees.”
Any domestic worker who does not get a contract can file a report with the city’s Bureau of Labor.
A federal judge rejected OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy settlement of thousands of lawsuits over the opioid epidemic Thursday because of a provision that would protect members of the Sackler family from facing litigation of their own. U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon in New York found that federal bankruptcy...
BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable County Board of Commissioners recently announced the opening of a Public Comment Period to discuss the distribution of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding beginning on December 27, 2021 and ending on February 3, 2022. The board will seek input from residents, local officials, and… .
KAMALA Harris has been slammed for a post she made prior to being elected vice president, promising "$2,000 monthly payments" that never materialized. In the tweet from May 2020, Harris wrote, "I’m proposing $2,000 monthly payments throughout the pandemic and for 3 months after because rent and bills are still due during this crisis and people are going hungry."
President Biden is deploying military doctors and health care workers to bolster hospitals amid the spike in omicron variant cases. But in the last few months, thousands of health care workers across the nation have been terminated over refusing to comply with vaccine mandates, leaving health care providers in the lurch with staffing shortages while bracing for more patients.
As 2021 comes to a close, a number of states and cities across the country are set to implement new marijuana policy changes that take effect on January 1. From the launch of retail cannabis sales in Montana to whole-flower medical marijuana becoming available in Louisiana, there are a variety of new policies that advocates, businesses and lawmakers will see go into effect starting on Saturday.
The new year is approaching, and the Social Security Administration will soon be sending out Social Security payments for January 2022. These payments will include the 5.9% cost-of-living adjustment...
As January grows near, 22 states have opted to extend their emergency food stamp SNAP benefits to help support struggling residents. The COVID-19 pandemic continues, so many states want to continue to support their most vulnerable populations. In April, an additional $1 billion had been allocated to the SNAP program,...
ALMOST two dozen states have once again extended emergency food stamp support. The extension comes as the Covid pandemic continues throughout the country. Back in April 2021, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that an extra $1billion per month had been allocated to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). This program is also more widely known as food stamps.
