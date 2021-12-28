ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roma schedule medical for Arsenal midfielder Maitland-Niles after Mourinho chat

Cover picture for the articleRoma are scheduling a medical for Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles. Roma and Arsenal, reports TMW, have settled terms over a season-long loan for the utility. The Giallorossi...

chiesaditotti.com

Marseille’s Kamara Latest Player Linked to Roma’s Midfield

With Serie A on holiday break and the January transfer window opening in mere days, the maelstrom of rumors linking players to Roma is getting stronger by the hour. In the last few days, new names have emerged to fill José Mourinho’s two biggest needs: a defensive midfielder and a second right back.
SOCCER
Sporting News

Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles nearing loan move to Roma

AS Roma is nearing a deal to sign Ainsley Maitland-Niles from Arsenal on loan, according to reports. The transaction would coincide with the midfielder having fallen down the pecking order at Arsenal. Roma manager Jose Mourinho sees Maitland-Niles as a player who can play all over the midfield, offering Roma...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Zola urges Roma to be patient with Mourinho

Napoli great Gianfranco Zola has urged Roma to be patient with coach Jose Mourinho. Zola insists Roma can get into the title race. “I think the top three have something more than the others, but Atalanta and Juventus are also in the race," Zola admitted. “Mourinho and (Maurizio) Sarri have...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Roma pushing to sign Olympique Marseille midfielder Kamara

Roma are pushing to sign Olympique Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara. Roma coach Jose Mourinho is in the market for a new midfielder and Kamara is being discussed. Calciomercato.com says the excellent relationship between Roma and Marseille is expected to smooth negotiations.Cengiz Under and Pau Lopez moved to South France from Roma in the summer.
SOCCER
Person
Jose Mourinho
The Independent

Jamie Carragher hails Aaron Ramsdale as signing of the season after Arsenal impact

Jamie Carragher has hailed Aaron Ramsdale as the Premier League signing of the season after his impressive start to life at Arsenal.The Sky Sports pundit has praised the England goalkeeper for his “personality” after unseating Bernd Leno as Mikel Arteta’s No 1 following a move worth approximately £25 million from Sheffield United.And with the Gunners mounting a top four challenge, Carragher has picked out Ramsdale as the signing of the season to date.“I went for Ramsdale because it was almost the biggest surprise to me when they brought him in,” Carragher explained on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football. “I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Substitute Edinson Cavani earns Manchester United a point at Newcastle

Edinson Cavani came off the bench to get Manchester United out of jail at Newcastle on a night when they were branded “a bunch of whinge-bags” by former defender Gary Neville.The Uruguay international’s 71st-minute equaliser at St James’ Park salvaged a 1-1 draw after Allan Saint-Maximin’s early strike had threatened to hand the struggling Magpies just their second Premier League win of the season.Television pundit Neville delivered a withering half-time verdict on the visitors’ attitude, and had it not been for the woodwork and a stunning late save from David De Gea, they would have headed back across the Pennines...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd striker Ronaldo escaped red after Fraser clash

Manchester United ace Cristiano Ronaldo avoided dismissal after clashing with Ryan Fraser during their 1-1 draw at Newcastle. The frustrated forward steamed in and looked to smash the ball in anger, but Fraser was there first. It meant Ronaldo followed through and wiped out the Newcastle midfielder. United's No7 went...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Wife of Man Utd attacker Martial comments on transfer talk

The wife of Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has weighed into his transfer claims. Martial, who has made just ten appearances in all competitions so far this season, wants to leave United due to a lack of game time at Old Trafford and his agent has confirmed that he plans to speak to the club about his client's future.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Ferran Torres completes £47m move from Man City to Barcelona

Ferran Torres has completed a move to Barcelona from Manchester City and penned a five-and-a-half year contract.The move will cost an initial €55m (£47m) fee which could rise to more than €60m (£51m), while the Spain international’s buyout clause has been set at €1 billion.The player will be presented at the Camp Nou on 3 January and becomes the first signing of the Xavi era. Torres is also the most expensive Spanish signing in Barcelona’s history.City have made a significant profit on Torres, who only joined in a £20.9m move from Valencia during the summer of 2020 and has missed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick’s honeymoon period over as scale of Manchester United job emerges

Four weeks in Manchester in December. Two narrow wins, two unconvincing draws and one big outbreak of Covid-19. Some honeymoon, isn’t it? And worse still for Ralf Rangnick, after only just avoiding defeat to a Newcastle United side that deserved only their second Premier League win of the season, that honeymoon is most certainly over now.Ragnick appeared to recognise as much from his vantage point in St James’ Park’s away dugout, a few yards in front of the press box, where he and technical director-cum-assistant coach Darren Fletcher took turns to register their displeasure with what United were producing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Hugo Maradona passes away at 52

Diego Maradona's brother Hugo has passed away at the age of 52. The Argentine icon's younger sibling had a cardiac arrest at his home in Naples. It comes just a year after the Argentine legend passed away in Argentina last November. Diego died aged 60 after a string of health...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Injuries pile up for Chelsea ahead of crunch clash with title rivals Liverpool

Chelsea are facing an injury crisis in defence ahead of Sunday’s match with Premier League title rivals Liverpool at Stamford Bridge The Blues were already without several key figures for Wednesday’s visit of Brighton – with Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz again not part of the squad – and sustained further injuries during the match.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the defenders who could miss the clash with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.Ben ChilwellAn injury update on @BenChilwell. ⤵️— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 28, 2021The England international suffered a knee injury in last month’s win over Juventus...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sports
The Independent

Newcastle give Ralf Rangnick’s Manchester United a lesson in pressing as Joelinton dazzles in draw

Ralf Rangnick would have applauded the intensity, the intention, and the execution. Only, the kind of pressing he advocates and is famed for was being implemented by Newcastle, with Allan Saint-Maximin hounding Diogo Dalot when the clock struck 54.That was a theme of the night at St James’ Park; the hosts suffocating and stifling their jaded opponents in an encounter that made it difficult to decipher which team had recorded a sole league victory ahead of kick-off amid Operation Avoid Relegation. Substitute Edinson Cavani carpeted some of the embarrassment by securing an undeserved point for Manchester United; the Uruguayan enforcing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Chelsea vs Brighton on TV? Kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Chelsea look to pick up another three points to stay in the Premier League title race ahead of a crucial head-to-head match with Liverpool on Sunday.Thomas Tuchel’s side welcome Brighton to Stamford Bridge for their final match of a historic 2021.LIVE: Chelsea vs Brighton - Latest updates After triumphing in the Champions League, Tuchel is attempting to gain some consistency and push City much close in the title race.A win over Aston Villa and the return to form of Romelu Lukaku could give the Blues a shot of their first title since 2017.Here’s all you need to know ahead of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘Stupid to think Covid and injury-hit Chelsea in title race’, claims Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel has insisted Chelsea would be “stupid” to think they can compete for the Premier League title with their Covid-19 and injury-ravaged squad.Danny Welbeck’s added-time header stunned the embattled Blues to steal Brighton a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.Romelu Lukaku’s early header ensured Chelsea leapfrogged Liverpool into second place, but the Blues only lead Jurgen Klopp’s men by one point with the Reds boasting a game in hand.Reece James suffered a nasty-looking hamstring injury and Andreas Christensen a back problem to lengthen Chelsea’s list of absentees, with seven players still out due to Covid isolation.Chelsea have now slipped to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mikel Arteta to miss Man City game after testing positive for Covid

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will miss the Premier League game with Manchester City on New Year’s Day after testing positive for Covid, the club have confirmed.The Spaniard, who also contracted the virus in March 2020 prompting the shutdown of football at the start of the pandemic, is now isolating.A club statement read: “Mikel Arteta will miss our match against Manchester City on New Year’s Day after testing positive for Covid-19. Mikel is isolating in line with government guidelines and we wish him well.”Arteta is still expected to do press duties ahead of the game on Thursday.Arteta previously contracted the virus...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Lazio coach Sarri eyeing Chelsea winger Hudson-Odoi

Lazio are eyeing Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi for the January market. Corriere dello Sport says Lazio have identified Hudson-Odoi as one of their top targets going into the January transfer window. Back in 2018-19, Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri managed a good Chelsea team, which included a very young Hudson-Odoi. Chelsea...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Man Utd ace Fernandes missing for Burnley clash

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes will be missing for Thursday's clash with Burnley. The Portugal international has been handed a one-match ban ahead of the game after picking up his fifth yellow card of the Premier League season during United's 1-1 draw with Newcastle on Monday. Fernandes, 27, was shown...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Mendes hails 'amazing' Cristiano Ronaldo goalscoring achievement

Super agent Jorge Mendes was delighted for client Cristiano Ronaldo after reaching 800 goals. Ronaldo surpassed Iranian icon Ali Daei's long-standing record of 115 international goals in October after netting a late brace to help his country come from behind to beat the Republic of Ireland. With 13 goals in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Inter Milan coach Inzaghi: Lautaro a complete player

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi admits he enjoys working with Lautaro Martinez. The Argentine has taken his game to a new level under Inzaghi this season. He said, “He is a complete player, he understands his responsibility. He knows he is one of the leaders at this Inter. “He...
SOCCER

