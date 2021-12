Rumors about a new model from BMW's M division used to evoke nothing but unbridled anticipation, but these days, we're a bit more circumspect about the prospect. After all, we've all seen what the new XM SUV looks like, and the new M3/M4 revealed before that also polarized. What can't be denied is the engineering prowess that goes into the creation of every M car, and now we have another new one to look forward to. According to an insider on the Bimmerpost forum, BMW is busy prepping a limited edition derivative of the M4 Coupe.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO