Scam Targets Streaming Service Login Info, BBB says

capecoddaily.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON – Login information for streaming services such as Netflix or Disney+ is...

capecoddaily.com

themountvernongrapevine.com

BBB Scam Alert: Don’t Fall for Fake Streaming Service Activation Prompts

If you’ve signed up for a streaming service, such as Netflix, Disney+, PBS Passport, or Hulu, be careful when activating your account. Unfortunately, scammers are trying to steal login information and other personal data with fake websites that appear to come from the streaming service provider. How the scam...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WHSV

Better Business Bureau warns of streaming service scam

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you recently signed up for a streaming service, then you may need to be extra careful right now. The Better Business Bureau says there is an activation scam out now. Scammers are creating look-alike websites to trick you into downloading malware. The scam site may...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Plumas County News

Phishing scam targets Frontier customers

Some Indian Valley Frontier customers are receiving robocalls on their digital phonelines from an entity claiming to be Frontier Communications with a request for customers to “acknowledge the voice over internet protocol limitations for calling 911 when the power was out.”. Customers are asked to select “1” to acknowledge...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Cottonwood County Citizen Online

SCAM ALERT: Last-minute shoppers targeted in scam

Attention last-minute shoppers: stay vigilant as you complete your gift-buying. Scammers are lurking. Rebecca Barr – public relations and communications manager for the Better Business Bureau in Great West and Pacific – said three factors are making people especially vulnerable this year. She said a labor shortage and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Woman's World

This Simple Phone Trick Will Stop Those Annoying Spam Calls For Good

No matter how much we try, it can seem impossible to stop spam phone calls. If you’re frustrated by endless robocalls – when a robot rattles off an automated message into your ear (or your voicemail) — you’re not alone. Some of these calls are legal, because they’re automated notifications from doctor’s offices, political campaigns, or even debt collectors. But a lot of them are illegal, and come from scammers trying to steal your money or identity. Fortunately, there’s an iPhone trick that prevents unwanted calls altogether: focus mode.
CELL PHONES
Daily Mail

Amazon is shutting down its Alexa.com platform which ranks the world's most popular websites and offers SEO and competitor analysis tools after 25 years due to declining popularity

Amazon is shutting down Alexa.com – it’s global website ranking system – after 25 years of service. The system, unrelated to the firm’s voice assistant, has been monitoring traffic online to list the most popular websites around the globe since 1996. Amazon released a statement Thursday...
INTERNET
BGR.com

Dangerous Android scam drains your bank account with one phone call

Android device owners now have another scam to watch out for as a dangerous malware campaign spreads to new regions. Cybersecurity experts from Cleafy say that they have seen a spike in Android remote access trojan (RAT) infections over the past year. According to Cleafy, BRATA – a malware first discovered in Brazil – has made its way to Italy. Hackers are using the trojan to steal banking details from Android users and then drain their bank accounts.
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

Delete these Android apps if they are installed on your phone

Whatever Google says about the security of the Google Play Store, it’s a fact that they don’t catch every malicious Android app that gets uploaded. Researchers at ThreatFabric say they’ve found a dirty dozen of apps downloaded from the Google Play Store that are actually banking or crypto trojans, which resulted in over 300,000 infections by the dropper apps.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Amazon gift card promotion 2021: How to get $42 free right now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. There are so many incredible deals available right now on Amazon. As a matter of fact, Amazon kicked off a huge sale packed with “epic deals” on everything you can think of. Looking for some highlights? Apple’s brand new AirPods Pro with MagSafe are down to $179 and AirPods 3 are on sale as well. Those deals both disappeared late on Cyber Monday, but now they’re back! Are any of those sales as good as an Amazon Gift Card promotion though? We’re not so sure.
ELECTRONICS
iheart.com

How to Delete Your Google Search History Forever

Some things are just way too embarrassing to ask a real person, so we ask Google instead. To make sure that not a soul sees your most recent Google searches (whatever they may be, we won’t judge), there’s an easy way to delete them after!. Google actually released the “quick-delete”...
INTERNET
PC Magazine

How to Block Robocalls and Spam Calls

Are you sick and tired of all the spam calls you get? Lawmakers have passed legislation to address the problem, but there are a few actions you can take on your own. Android devices and iPhones come with built-in features for blocking specific phone numbers, while mobile carriers offer their own blocking tools.
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

Is there an app to track a phone without them knowing?

A phone tracker app helps you monitor the location and activities of your child, partner, or employee on their mobile phone. This will help you stay at peace knowing that they do not engage in any illicit activities. A phone tracker will enable you to step in quickly to correct any bad behavior.
CELL PHONES
Nashville News Hub

Amazon employee who was denied sick leave dies at work the same day

According to reports, two workers at an US Amazon facility tragically passed away. One of them suffered a fatal stroke shortly after his request to go home was denied. Both died just hours apart on November 28 and 29. Despite the loss, other employees at the warehouse in Alabama were instructed to continue their work like any other day, revealed co-workers while speaking to workers’ rights organization More Perfect Union.
ECONOMY
Fox News

How to know if someone actually read your text

The phone in your hand can do more than the computers we had years ago. It’s a communication device, a camera, a scanner, a fitness tracker, a camcorder, a GPS, a game console — I could go on. There’s also a lot your phone can do that you...
TECHNOLOGY
Upworthy

Amazon worker died on the job after being denied sick leave, say co-workers

Two Amazon workers reportedly died at the company's warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, according to co-workers. One of the workers who passed away reportedly had a request for a sick leave denied following which they suffered a stroke and 'died on the job.' One of the co-workers said the company also told them to continue working as usual despite the man passing away. The co-workers spoke to the workers’ rights organization 'More Perfect Union' about the deaths that happened with hours of each other on November 28 and 29, with one of them dying at the facility, while the other passed away while being transported from work in an ambulance, reported MSN News.
BESSEMER, AL

