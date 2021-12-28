ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Eastern Bank Provides Funding to Help Local Homeless

capecoddaily.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHYANNIS – Local non-profit Champ Homes recently announced that they will receive...

capecoddaily.com

Nashua Telegraph

Transitional housing: A pathway out of homelessness for local families

When I talk with people in the community about homelessness, I am often met with a feeling that the issue is too big… too hard… too onerous for us to tackle. And the truth is, homelessness is, in fact, a tough issue. Individuals – adults and children – and families can and do become homeless for a wide variety of reasons. While it is true that sometimes it is because of poor decisions, much more often it is for reasons truly beyond a person’s own control. Perhaps a person becomes a victim of domestic violence? Perhaps a person loses their job? Or perhaps there is an unexpected and severe illness in the family. I am sure that if you think about it, you can probably come up with any number of reasons why you, too, could become homeless.
NASHUA, NH
nny360.com

Local activist wants to help the community’s homeless

WATERTOWN — Local activist Patricia A. Whalen was upset when tenants of a Factory Street building were forced out of their homes last summer when the city shut it down for code violations. Mrs. Whalen, who has worked on getting a traffic light at a busy Arsenal Street intersection,...
HOMELESS
ValleyCentral

Local homeless shelter prepares for influx of residents

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — This holiday season some may be facing homelessness and struggling with food insecurity, but the Ozanam Center in Brownsville is preparing to receive more people. The Ozanam Center’s director, Victor Maldonado, said the center provides shelter, meals, a good pantry and is expecting an increase soon. “We are preparing because we […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
hometownheadlines.com

United Way Santa auction raising funds for help with homeless prevention. Bids due by 5 p.m. Thursday.

Santa auction helping to raise funds for United Way’s homeless prevention efforts: Here’s the pitch:. We’ve got that gorgeous, handcrafted, folk art Santa at the corner of Sixth and Broad…you know, the BEST ONE. And technically every single bit of our investment ($640K over the next two years) goes to Prevention–of homelessness–the getting and keeping of housing and resources to make that possible. All for preventing homelessness. And lifting a burden off our shelters, which are ALL 30-90 day stays now, because they all take state/federal funding at this point.
PBS NewsHour

Miracle Money: How a guaranteed income fund is helping San Francisco’s homeless

As part of the associate producer "Dream Team" (as they refer to themselves) at NewsHour Weekend, Zachary Green produces and assists in the production of many of the segments featured on NewsHour Weekend. This includes shooting, writing, and editing such pieces as "No Comment" and "Digital Death". Before joining NewsHour, Zachary was an associate producer for Need to Know on PBS.
Las Cruces Sun-News

LCAER raises funds for homeless students program

Community snapshot: The Las Cruces Association of Educational Retirees met for their December luncheon and collected over 60 gift cards — $815 — for Project Link which is a program providing services for homeless students in the Las Cruces Public Schools. Ann Gomez, second from the right, is holding the gift cards. To submit an item for community snapshot, email photo and information to news@lcsun-news.com.
LAS CRUCES, NM
New Jersey Globe

Smith: Real progress in helping homeless veterans

This week (December 21, 2001) marks the 20th anniversary of enactment into law of the Homeless Veterans Comprehensive Assistance Act of 2001 (Public Law 107-95)—the historic, comprehensive law I authored to create a whole-of-government approach to mitigate and ultimately end veterans homelessness. Twenty years ago, approximately 300,000 veterans on...
residentnews.net

The Salvation Army Red Shield Ball raises funds to help the homeless

The Salvation held its eighth annual Red Shield Ball on Nov. 20 at WJCT to raise funds to help feed the homeless. The event’s Fund a Need raised $86,000 to improve the Carpenter Family Marketplace where the women and children who are living in the nonprofit’s Red Shield Lodge as well as local residents receive food in Downtown Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WTAP

Local woman continues holiday tradition to help the homeless

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A woman who has made it an effort to assist the homeless during the Christmas season continues with her tradition to help. Skylar Bogan is delivering clothes and food in shoeboxes to house to home for her 12th year in a row. Bogan began the “Shoebox...
PARKERSBURG, WV
county10.com

SageWest donates to local food banks

SageWest Health Care donated to two local food banks in Fremont County last week. SageWest CEO, John Whiteside presented a check for $1000 to Lander Care and Share Food Bank and $1000 to the Christian Food Storehouse. Both food banks are extremely busy, especially this time of year, and the...
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
capecoddaily.com

Cape Cod 5 Donates $150,000 for Housing, Food Security Needs

HYANNIS – A $150,000 grant was recently provided by Cape Cod 5 to help address regional housing and food security issues. Specifically, $100,000 will help bolster homelessness prevention services on the Cape and Islands, while $50,000 will be given to local food pantries. Bank Chair and CEO Dorothy Savarese noted the… .
Sherman/Dennison Herald Democrat

Helping the helpers: Local LDS church to provide thousands of lbs. of food for local non profit

Sometimes even those who help others need a little assist to keep on their toes. This week, two area non-profits that feed the hungry are getting a lot of help from a local church. On Wednesday, both MasterKey Ministries and Grand Central Station will be recipients of a portion of 44,000 pounds of food from from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Additional recipients will be Hands of Hope Food Bank of Durant, and Fannin County Food...
