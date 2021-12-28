Eastern Bank Provides Funding to Help Local Homeless

When I talk with people in the community about homelessness, I am often met with a feeling that the issue is too big… too hard… too onerous for us to tackle. And the truth is, homelessness is, in fact, a tough issue. Individuals – adults and children – and families can and do become homeless for a wide variety of reasons. While it is true that sometimes it is because of poor decisions, much more often it is for reasons truly beyond a person’s own control. Perhaps a person becomes a victim of domestic violence? Perhaps a person loses their job? Or perhaps there is an unexpected and severe illness in the family. I am sure that if you think about it, you can probably come up with any number of reasons why you, too, could become homeless.

NASHUA, NH ・ 12 DAYS AGO