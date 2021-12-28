ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greek COVID-19 infections set to hit one-day high

By Reuters
 2 days ago
ATHENS, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Confirmed cases of COVID-19 are expected to hit a fresh daily record on Tuesday, topping 15,000, the Greek health minister said, after announcing tighter curbs a day earlier.

"Today, already in an assessment this morning, we are above 15,000 cases, meaning we will have the highest number of cases as (the Omicron variant) is more contagious," Thanos Plevris told state TV ERT.

There were 9,284 confirmed cases and 66 related deaths a day earlier.

Greece on Monday announced further restrictions from Jan. 3-16 to contain infections, targeting mainly night-time entertainment venues. read more Authorities had tightened curbs last week, mandating masks in open spaces and banning Christmas and New Year festivities.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

