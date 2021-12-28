Tonight's Forecast: Snow showers and slick travel

The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Anthony Domol: Use caution and take it slow while traveling home this evening, West Michigan. Another round of snow and a wintry mix moves through the region this evening and tonight. Snow accumulation between 1 to 2 inches is likely for most, with isolated higher amounts near I-94. Overnight low temperatures fall into the lower 30s. Most of Wednesday remains dry and cloudy, but another round of flurries and light snow is likely Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This is looking like a dusting or light coating of snow for those that see any accumulation. A more substantial system to keep an eye on is due to arrive on Saturday, New Year's Day. This could bring a more significant snow to West Michigan.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle. Lows around 30 degrees. East/southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

TOMORROW / WEDNESDAY : Mostly cloudy skies. A new chance for snow showers later in the evening into early Thursday morning. High temperatures in the upper 30s. West winds at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Any early morning snow showers depart. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

FRIDAY / NEW YEAR’S EVE: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s.

SATURDAY / NEW YEAR'S DAY: Cloudy. A wintry mix or snow develops. Accumulation possible. Temps falling into the 20s during the day.

