ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tonight's Forecast: Snow showers and slick travel

By Anthony Domol
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=344hgd_0dXJa6Th00

The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Anthony Domol: Use caution and take it slow while traveling home this evening, West Michigan. Another round of snow and a wintry mix moves through the region this evening and tonight. Snow accumulation between 1 to 2 inches is likely for most, with isolated higher amounts near I-94. Overnight low temperatures fall into the lower 30s. Most of Wednesday remains dry and cloudy, but another round of flurries and light snow is likely Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This is looking like a dusting or light coating of snow for those that see any accumulation. A more substantial system to keep an eye on is due to arrive on Saturday, New Year's Day. This could bring a more significant snow to West Michigan.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle. Lows around 30 degrees. East/southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

TOMORROW / WEDNESDAY : Mostly cloudy skies. A new chance for snow showers later in the evening into early Thursday morning. High temperatures in the upper 30s. West winds at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Any early morning snow showers depart. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

FRIDAY / NEW YEAR’S EVE: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s.

SATURDAY / NEW YEAR'S DAY: Cloudy. A wintry mix or snow develops. Accumulation possible. Temps falling into the 20s during the day.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

MN WEATHER: Out With The Snow, In With The Bitter Cold

Weather Headlines – Light snow to the north Thursday – Another artic blast for the weekend – Cold New Year’s Day WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page | Snow Emergencies MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Call it a tradeoff. The snow has moved out, and now the cold air is moving in. MSP Airport reported 2.2 inches of snow after Tuesday’s storm, which brings this month’s snow total to 21 inches. That’s the most snow we’ve had in December since 2010, when we topped out at 33.6 inches. That was also the month when snow collapsed the roof of the Metrodome. According to the National Weather Service, this is...
MINNESOTA STATE
masonwebtv.com

Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Thursday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Thursday. The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 1 AM to 7 PM tomorrow (Dec. 30, 2021). Forecasters expect 1 to 4 inches of new snow to fall Thursday. Motorists should again plan on slippery road conditions. Slow...
ENVIRONMENT
nbcboston.com

Cloudy and Cold This Week, Chance of Snow on Sunday

If you’re looking for the sun this week, I think you’re out of luck -- 2021 is ending on a cloudy and unsettled note with lots of clouds and a couple of weak systems, which will bring a few rain showers south and snow showers north the next couple of days with temperatures progressively getting milder each day.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Michigan
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

More Dangerous Windchill's For New Years & A Winter Storm To Our South

Dangerous wind chills are expected over the next few days!. A wind chill warning remains in effect for the Devils Lake Basin and north until Thursday afternoon for wind chills dropping close to -50. At the same time, central and southern North Dakota and east into Minnesota have been placed into a wind chill advisory until noon Thursday for windchill's -25 to -40. It is likely to see wind chill advisories and warnings be extended or reissued into the weekend as temperatures take another dip.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Light Snow Showers Wednesday Night, Heavy Snow Expected New Year’s Day

CHICAGO (CBS) — Scattered light snow showers were falling Wednesday night with lows falling to the upper 20s and low 30s. Snowfall amounts will be under one inch for most spots, with isolated locations to the north seeing a bit more. (Credit: CBS 2) It will be mostly cloudy for Thursday with highs in the upper 30s. (Credit: CBS 2) Look for low 40s and mostly cloudy for New Year’s Eve Friday. Scattered areas of light rain, sleet, and flurries will be possible Friday night as we ring in the new year. (Credit: CBS 2) A strong storm system will arrive on Saturday increasing snow...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Instagram
WGN TV

Thursday Forecast: Mostly cloudy, highs in upper 30s

CHICAGO — Mostly cloudy through Thursday night with highs in the upper 30s and lows in the lower 30s. Mostly cloudy and warmer Friday with highs in the mid-40s. Accumulating snow is likely Saturday with breezy northerly winds and temperatures falling into the upper 20s by late afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
wxxv25.com

12/29 – Brantly’s “Warm with Scattered Showers” Wednesday Night Forecast

Tonight, expect lows to be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible Wednesday night through Thursday morning with an overnight rain chance near 50 percent. The rain should taper off somewhat during the day tomorrow with only isolated to scattered showers possible through the afternoon. Rain chances drop to 30 percent for Thursday and 20 percent for Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
cbslocal.com

Chicago Weather: More Snow On The Way

CHICAGO (CBS) — A quick-moving disturbance will bring a band of snow tonight. That’s according to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist. An inch or less of snow expected between 8:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m. Thursday. It’ll be dry Thursday with mostly cloudy skies. New Year’s Eve...
CHICAGO, IL
cbslocal.com

Chicago Weather: Weekend Winter Storm Ahead

CHICAGO (CBS)– Snow is ahead. Thursday’s temperatures will be in the 30s with cloudy skies. Friday will bring similar conditions. A winter storm moves in Saturday. Accumulating snow is likely with hazardous travel impacts. Snow lingers into early Sunday as temperatures drop. Wind chills are expected to be...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Rain Showers Ring In 2022

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We will have scattered showers through today. Dry weather briefly returns Friday and then more rain New Year’s Eve through New Year’s Day! WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Temperatures are still well above average and going back to 1875 it looks like we will end December in the top 10 for warmest average temperature and third in the last century. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Rain picks up in intensity for New Year’s Day where .50 – 1″ of rainfall is expected but morning temperatures will stay in the mid-50s as a warm front moves in. Sunday rain to snow is expected with little to no snow accumulation as temperatures will fall through the day. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Monday colder air returns for the Steelers game in the 20s so bundle up! Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
MyStateline.com

Light snow possible tonight ahead of New Year’s weather system

We had around 2 inches of snow fall here in Rockford yesterday, and it looks like more is on the way!. This afternoon, we will see highs in the mid 20s with mostly cloudy skies. Light snow will begin to move in around 6PM tonight. This is a fast moving, less organized system than yesterday, so the snow that does fall will be lighter and not as much. We are anticipating around an inch or less across the center of our viewing area.
ROCKFORD, IL
CBS Denver

First Alert Denver Weather: New Year’s Eve Celebrations Will Be Cold And Snowy

DENVER (CBS4) – A windy Thursday is on the way for Denver and the Front Range with the potential to see wind gusts between 60-80 mph in the higher elevations west of Interstate 25. The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning until 5 p.m. Thursday for the foothills and portions of the I-25 corridor between Fort Collins and the Wyoming state line. Denver is not in the warning but it will be windy at times on Thursday, especially during the afternoon, with the potential to see gusts as high as 35-45 mph. Those gusts could create some...
DENVER, CO
hoiabc.com

Slick travel possible this evening through tomorrow morning

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Snow chances will be increasing this evening and into early tonight. We could see snow mix with rain, sleet and/or freezing rain at times as well, especially near and south of Route 24. Precipitation will taper off overnight, but some flurries or freezing drizzle...
PEORIA, IL
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy