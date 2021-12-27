Amazon.com Inc. stock underperforms Monday when compared to competitors

COMPANY CLOSE UPDATES

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) slid 0.82% to $3,393.39 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.38% to 4,791.19 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.98% to 36,302.38. The stock's fall snapped a three-day winning streak. Amazon.com Inc. closed $379.69 short of its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company achieved on July 13th.

The stock underperformed when compared to some of its competitors Monday, as eBay Inc. (EBAY) rose 1.19% to $65.66, Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) rose 0.67% to $2,958.13, and Walmart Inc. (WMT) rose 0.91% to $140.76. Trading volume (2.9 M) remained 446,320 below its 50-day average volume of 3.4 M.

