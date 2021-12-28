Warm and dry end to 2021; record-challenging temps by weekend

Warm and dry end to 2021; record-challenging temps into weekend

Jacksonville, Fl — Areas of morning fog will dissipate and we’ll have another warm and pleasant day.

Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says the unseasonable warmth continues into the new year with record to near-record highs.

“Today will be the cool day if you will, and that’s not anything even close to cool. We’ll be 10 to 12 degrees above average, reaching the mid to upper 70s this afternoon”, Buresh said.

We’ll see more fog during the overnight and early morning hours tomorrow but the winds will become stronger later in the week to break up the fog.

Records will be challenged multiple days in a row.

Thursday’s record is 84, set in 2015. The forecast high is 82 with partly sunny skies.

Friday will come close to the record of 82, and it’ll be partly sunny with an isolated shower possible for New Year’s Eve.

The first day of 2022 will remain warm, with partly sunny skies, and record-challenging temperatures in the low 80s.

