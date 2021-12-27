Meta Platforms Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

COMPANY CLOSE UPDATES

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rallied 3.26% to $346.18 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 1.39% to 15,871.26 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.98% to 36,302.38. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $38.15 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.

The stock outperformed some of its competitors Monday, as Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) rose 2.32% to $342.45, Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) rose 0.67% to $2,958.13, and Twitter Inc. (TWTR) rose 0.38% to $44.33. Trading volume (17.7 M) remained 5.8 million below its 50-day average volume of 23.5 M.

