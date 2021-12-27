Apple Inc. stock rises Monday, outperforms market

COMPANY CLOSE UPDATES

Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rallied 2.30% to $180.33 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 1.39% to 15,871.26 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.98% to 36,302.38. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of gains. Apple Inc. closed $1.80 short of its 52-week high ($182.13), which the company reached on December 13th.

The stock demonstrated a mixed performance when compared to some of its competitors Monday, as Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) rose 2.32% to $342.45, Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) rose 0.67% to $2,958.13, and International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) rose 0.76% to $131.62. Trading volume (72.9 M) remained 20.5 million below its 50-day average volume of 93.4 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights , an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.