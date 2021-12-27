Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock rises Monday, still underperforms market

COMPANY CLOSE UPDATES

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) inched 0.67% higher to $2,958.13 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.38% to 4,791.19 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.98% to 36,302.38. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of gains. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $61.20 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company achieved on November 19th.

The stock underperformed when compared to some of its competitors Monday, as Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose 2.30% to $180.33, Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) rose 2.32% to $342.45, and Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rose 3.26% to $346.18. Trading volume (784,192) remained 810,708 below its 50-day average volume of 1.6 M.

